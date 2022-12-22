Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 21-22 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 10 AM PST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from midnight tonight to 10 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. &&
A motor vehicle collision was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 99.
A black Ford F150 reportedly was off the roadway and in a snowbank and a snowmobile was dislodged and upside down on Teanaway Road and Ballard Hill.
A non-injury collision was reported on West Bender Road and Reecer Creek Road.
A Polar Express truck reportedly struck a gray Suburban on West First Street in Cle Elum.
The reporting party advised his dog was taken two years ago but he was told by law enforcement they could not do anything about it because of COVID on East White Birch Avenue. He is requesting they continue now so he can get his dog back.
A non-injury collision was reported on Madison Avenue and South Cle Elum Way.
A hit and run was reported on Firehouse Road near Cle Elum.
A white Pontiac reportedly was parked in the middle of the roadway on Patrick Avenue in Kittitas. There were footprints leading from the vehicle to the reporting party’s ex-wife’s abandoned residence.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 21-22 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 21-22 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 24-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts of failure to appear/first-degree criminal trespass. Bail $500.
A 63-year-old Spokane man was arrested by Kittitas Police officers for failure to appear/trip permit violation. Bail $100.
A 26-year-old Cle Elum woman was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn Police officers for a domestic violence protection order violation. No bail.
A 57-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
