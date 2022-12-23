Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 22-23 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 22-23 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
The reporting party advised that unknown subjects have been dropping off stolen property at his residence on North C Street.
A deer reportedly was struck by a vehicle and was laying on the road on Thomas Road.
A Subaru reportedly was stuck in a car wash on South Water Street.
A railroad crossing arm reportedly was stuck down on Faust Road and Old Highway 10.
The reporting party advised Rottweilers were chasing his vehicle, scratching his vehicle on Vantage Highway. The dogs belong to a neighbor across the roadway.
A woman reportedly was in custody for shoplifting on South Water Street.
An electric bicycle was reported stolen on Seventh Avenue.
The reporting party said the power was out of West Peakview Drive and the neighbor’s blow-up Christmas decorations were deflated.
A non-injury collision was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.
A cow reportedly was on Smithson Road.
A theft was reported on North Ruby Street.
A hit and run was reported on West Fifth Street in Cle Elum.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 22-23 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A structure fire was reported on Fawn Road near Cle Elum.
A transformer reportedly blew and a pole was on fire on Madison Avenue in South Cle Elum.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 22-23 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 27-year-old Walla Walla man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/fourth-degree assault. Bail $15,000.
A 36-year-old Kennewick man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $10,100.
A 53-year-old Roslyn man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/trip permit violation. Bail $15,000.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.