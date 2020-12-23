Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 22-23(calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A white Yukon reportedly pulled up to a bridge near South Cle Elum, threw out two dogs and then left.

n Horses reportedly were in the roadway near Game Farm Road.

n Someone reportedly dumped trash on the edge of the road on Vantage Highway near Ellensburg.

n A vehicle reportedly was struck overnight with sideview mirror damage on East 18th Avenue in Ellensburg.

n A caller reportedly had questions on how to validate a business as legit that she was in contact with.

n A verbally aggressive woman reportedly was driving a Dodge Chrysler.

n Evidence of a break in was reported at the Indian Village, along with drug paraphernalia on East Seventh Avenue in Ellensburg.

n A non-injury accident between a red Dodge pickup and a white Ford Fusion was reported on North Water Street and West University Way.

n A caller said his son reportedly was involved in stealing coolers in Ronald over the summer.

n A granddaughter reportedly was riding her horse on Fairview Road and saw an elderly woman.

n Multiple vehicles reportedly were blocking one lane near Gold Creek Pond.

n An ex-employee reportedly was at Suncadia trying to get payment. As he was leaving, he reportedly showed another employee a gun and told them he was going to shoot some people. The gun was in his front right pocket.

n A Jeep reportedly was stolen on North Alder Street in Ellensburg.

n A caller reportedly had a trailer he wants to park in front of his house, but wants to know if it would be ticketed or not.

n A couple reportedly was at a park on North Alder Street without kids and then followed the reporting party and her kids out.

n Two trash bags with animal innards reportedly were on the north side of Lower Peoh Point Road. A few more smaller garbage bags reportedly were located with what appeared to be left overs.

A driver on Interstate 90 reportedly did not know how to turn their lights fully on.

A caller’s old daughter reportedly had been smoking marijuana, and requested law enforcement come over and talk to her. The caller was not sure what her options were as a parent and said the child is going down the wrong path.

A woman reportedly locked herself out of the main doors to her apartment complex.

A caller reportedly was walking and believed he had a seizure. He was not sure and was refusing aid, since he couldn’t remember where he lives and was cold.

A man reportedly was driving around in a white Ford Truck exposing himself on West First Street in Cle Elum.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 22-23 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

Gas was reported on East 18th Avenue.

A fire alarm reportedly went off three times on Lily Court in Cle Elum. No smoke or fire was on the scene.

A loud explosion was reported, with a plum of smoke and a car alarm going off on Swauk Prairie Road near Cle Elum.

A vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 90 near milepost 133.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 22-23 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

A 32-year-old Kennewick man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for a drive-by shooting and first-degree criminal trespass. Bail $250,000.

A 30-year-old Tacoma man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for no contact/protection order violation. No bail.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.