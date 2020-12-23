Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 22-23(calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A white Yukon reportedly pulled up to a bridge near South Cle Elum, threw out two dogs and then left.
n Horses reportedly were in the roadway near Game Farm Road.
n Someone reportedly dumped trash on the edge of the road on Vantage Highway near Ellensburg.
n A vehicle reportedly was struck overnight with sideview mirror damage on East 18th Avenue in Ellensburg.
n A caller reportedly had questions on how to validate a business as legit that she was in contact with.
n A verbally aggressive woman reportedly was driving a Dodge Chrysler.
n Evidence of a break in was reported at the Indian Village, along with drug paraphernalia on East Seventh Avenue in Ellensburg.
n A non-injury accident between a red Dodge pickup and a white Ford Fusion was reported on North Water Street and West University Way.
n A caller said his son reportedly was involved in stealing coolers in Ronald over the summer.
n A granddaughter reportedly was riding her horse on Fairview Road and saw an elderly woman.
n Multiple vehicles reportedly were blocking one lane near Gold Creek Pond.
n An ex-employee reportedly was at Suncadia trying to get payment. As he was leaving, he reportedly showed another employee a gun and told them he was going to shoot some people. The gun was in his front right pocket.
n A Jeep reportedly was stolen on North Alder Street in Ellensburg.
n A caller reportedly had a trailer he wants to park in front of his house, but wants to know if it would be ticketed or not.
n A couple reportedly was at a park on North Alder Street without kids and then followed the reporting party and her kids out.
n Two trash bags with animal innards reportedly were on the north side of Lower Peoh Point Road. A few more smaller garbage bags reportedly were located with what appeared to be left overs.
A driver on Interstate 90 reportedly did not know how to turn their lights fully on.
A caller’s old daughter reportedly had been smoking marijuana, and requested law enforcement come over and talk to her. The caller was not sure what her options were as a parent and said the child is going down the wrong path.
A woman reportedly locked herself out of the main doors to her apartment complex.
A caller reportedly was walking and believed he had a seizure. He was not sure and was refusing aid, since he couldn’t remember where he lives and was cold.
A man reportedly was driving around in a white Ford Truck exposing himself on West First Street in Cle Elum.
Gas was reported on East 18th Avenue.
A fire alarm reportedly went off three times on Lily Court in Cle Elum. No smoke or fire was on the scene.
A loud explosion was reported, with a plum of smoke and a car alarm going off on Swauk Prairie Road near Cle Elum.
A vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 90 near milepost 133.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 22-23 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 32-year-old Kennewick man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for a drive-by shooting and first-degree criminal trespass. Bail $250,000.
A 30-year-old Tacoma man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for no contact/protection order violation. No bail.