Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 23-24 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A woman in her early 20s reportedly was singing, dancing and yelling near Fifth Avenue and Water Street in Ellensburg.

n Loud banging was reported on North Water Street.

n MA bicycle reportedly was found by the rail road tracks in Ellensburg.

n Theft of funds from a stolen check were reported on Bynum Road in Ellensburg.

n Pills and CO2 containers reportedly were found on North Spokane Street.

n A man in the lobby reportedly was disputing a room charge on North Dolarway Road in Ellensburg.

n A caller reported more than 1,000 vehicles reportedly were blocking the roadway near Gold Creek Sno Park.

n A caller reportedly requested to know if there was an investigation going on against her in Ellensburg.

n A customer reportedly left a black wallet and identification on West First Street.

n Man reportedly left in a black Jeep with stuffed animals hanging out the back passenger window on South Water Street.

n A black medium-sized dog reportedly was running in and out of the roadway on West Mountain View Avenue.

n A man reportedly was walking in the middle of the road with a cup in his hand on Interstate 90 near milepost 70.

n AN employee reportedly found three pieces of mail along the river by the water intake.

n Illegal hand bills were reported on campus.

n A suspicious vehicle was reported on Lakeshore Way.

n A caller reportedly bought a bicycle from Craigslist and wanted to check if it was stolen.

n A 60-year-old 5-foot-6 woman reportedly was trying to steal ornaments from a Christmas tree at Hotel Windrow.

n A caller helped a friend move out of a residence in Cle Elum, but the landlord reportedly was upset, accusing the caller of influencing her friend to move.

n A dog reportedly was outside, on a leash and barking on East 18th Avenue.

n A caller reportedly believed someone was trying to get into her residence at 2 a.am. to steal her blue agate jewelry.

Fire

n Lots of smoke and a brush fire was reported in the median between two lanes of traffic on Interstate 82 near milepost 3.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 23-24 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

A 44-year-old Roslyn man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff Deputies for third-degree failure to appear for driving with a suspended license and probation violation, driving under the influence. Bail $2,200.

