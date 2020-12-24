Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 23-24 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A woman in her early 20s reportedly was singing, dancing and yelling near Fifth Avenue and Water Street in Ellensburg.
n Loud banging was reported on North Water Street.
n MA bicycle reportedly was found by the rail road tracks in Ellensburg.
n Theft of funds from a stolen check were reported on Bynum Road in Ellensburg.
n Pills and CO2 containers reportedly were found on North Spokane Street.
n A man in the lobby reportedly was disputing a room charge on North Dolarway Road in Ellensburg.
n A caller reported more than 1,000 vehicles reportedly were blocking the roadway near Gold Creek Sno Park.
n A caller reportedly requested to know if there was an investigation going on against her in Ellensburg.
n A customer reportedly left a black wallet and identification on West First Street.
n Man reportedly left in a black Jeep with stuffed animals hanging out the back passenger window on South Water Street.
n A black medium-sized dog reportedly was running in and out of the roadway on West Mountain View Avenue.
n A man reportedly was walking in the middle of the road with a cup in his hand on Interstate 90 near milepost 70.
n AN employee reportedly found three pieces of mail along the river by the water intake.
n Illegal hand bills were reported on campus.
n A suspicious vehicle was reported on Lakeshore Way.
n A caller reportedly bought a bicycle from Craigslist and wanted to check if it was stolen.
n A 60-year-old 5-foot-6 woman reportedly was trying to steal ornaments from a Christmas tree at Hotel Windrow.
n A caller helped a friend move out of a residence in Cle Elum, but the landlord reportedly was upset, accusing the caller of influencing her friend to move.
n A dog reportedly was outside, on a leash and barking on East 18th Avenue.
n A caller reportedly believed someone was trying to get into her residence at 2 a.am. to steal her blue agate jewelry.
n Lots of smoke and a brush fire was reported in the median between two lanes of traffic on Interstate 82 near milepost 3.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 23-24 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 44-year-old Roslyn man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff Deputies for third-degree failure to appear for driving with a suspended license and probation violation, driving under the influence. Bail $2,200.