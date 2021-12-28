Dec. 27 blotter: Elk harassment Dec 28, 2021 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save POLICEn Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 24-27 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line)n Trees were reportedly cut down without the property owner’s permission on Parke Creek Road. n Two vehicles were reportedly harassing elk on Watt Canyon Road.n A boulder approximately the size of a basketball was reported in the roadway on state Route 821.n A hit and run was reported on West Third Avenue.n A vehicle theft was reported on East Sixth Avenue.n A hit and run was reported on South Water Street.n A Range Rover was reported stolen from Innsbruck Drive at Snoqualmie Pass.n A vehicle prowl was reported at the Hyak Sno Park.n A suicidal subject was reported on East Third Avenue.n A malnourished dog was reportedly found in a ditch on Casassa Road in Cle Elum.n An assault was reported on Pine Glen Drive.n A male was reportedly yelling and cursing on North Alder Street.n A subject was reportedly breaking into vending machines on West Washington Avenue.n A subject reported smoking marijuana and potentially hallucinating on South Main Street. FIREn Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 24-27 (calls are made to the 911 line and non-emergency business line)n A sick person was reported on Dry Creek Road.n A fall patient was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.n A hemorrhage was reported on Washington Avenue in South Cle Elum.n Breathing problems were reported on East Cherry Lane.n A tree was reportedly on fire on Bettas Road in Cle Elum.ARRESTSn The following people were booked into the Kittitas County Jail on Dec. 24-27 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings)n A 24-year-old Yakima Female was arrested by Washington State Patrol troopers for driving under the influence. Bail $5,000.n A 36-year-old South Cle Elum male was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for two counts of failure to appear for possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to appear for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $5,200.n A 64-year-old Easton male was arrested by Washington State Patrol troopers for driving under the influence. No bail.n A 32-year-old Ellensburg male was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.n A 30-year-old Ellensburg male was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for three counts of failure to appear for harassment. Bail $25,000.n A 43-year-old Ellensburg male was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear for second-degree burglary. Bail $25,000. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Officer Ellensburg Police Ellensburg Crime Criminal Law Police Male Bail Trooper Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesWSDOT crews face constant winter challenges with shifting pass conditionsGarey Williams was a great musician, but better manTensions between city and school district over safety issues at Ida Nason-Aronica Elementary continueSuspect arrested for numerous burglariesTOP 10- No. 8- Extreme heat wave grips county in JuneEllensburg boys' basketball will see Lynden, Cle Elum-Roslyn at Wilbur-Ellis SunDome ShootoutDec. 21 blotter: Stolen agateDec. 20 blotter: Forklift joyrideLocal motorcycle club raises record sum for annual toy driveDec. 20 blotter: Multiple vehicle prowls, thefts Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter