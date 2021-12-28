Support Local Journalism


POLICE

n Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 24-27 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line)

n Trees were reportedly cut down without the property owner’s permission on Parke Creek Road.

n Two vehicles were reportedly harassing elk on Watt Canyon Road.

n A boulder approximately the size of a basketball was reported in the roadway on state Route 821.

n A hit and run was reported on West Third Avenue.

n A vehicle theft was reported on East Sixth Avenue.

n A hit and run was reported on South Water Street.

n A Range Rover was reported stolen from Innsbruck Drive at Snoqualmie Pass.

n A vehicle prowl was reported at the Hyak Sno Park.

n A suicidal subject was reported on East Third Avenue.

n A malnourished dog was reportedly found in a ditch on Casassa Road in Cle Elum.

n An assault was reported on Pine Glen Drive.

n A male was reportedly yelling and cursing on North Alder Street.

n A subject was reportedly breaking into vending machines on West Washington Avenue.

n A subject reported smoking marijuana and potentially hallucinating on South Main Street.

FIRE

n Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 24-27 (calls are made to the 911 line and non-emergency business line)

n A sick person was reported on Dry Creek Road.

n A fall patient was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.

n A hemorrhage was reported on Washington Avenue in South Cle Elum.

n Breathing problems were reported on East Cherry Lane.

n A tree was reportedly on fire on Bettas Road in Cle Elum.

ARRESTS

n The following people were booked into the Kittitas County Jail on Dec. 24-27 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings)

n A 24-year-old Yakima Female was arrested by Washington State Patrol troopers for driving under the influence. Bail $5,000.

n A 36-year-old South Cle Elum male was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for two counts of failure to appear for possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to appear for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $5,200.

n A 64-year-old Easton male was arrested by Washington State Patrol troopers for driving under the influence. No bail.

n A 32-year-old Ellensburg male was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.

n A 30-year-old Ellensburg male was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for three counts of failure to appear for harassment. Bail $25,000.

n A 43-year-old Ellensburg male was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear for second-degree burglary. Bail $25,000.

