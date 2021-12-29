Support Local Journalism


POLICE

n Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 27 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line)

n An assault was reported on West Fifth Avenue.

n Ramps were reported stolen from a storage area on South Canyon Road.

n A male was reportedly causing a hazard to traffic by walking in the middle of North Airport Road.

n A vehicle prowl was reported on East Third Street in Cle Elum.

n A hit and run was reported on West Montana Avenue.

n Mail theft was reported on North Thorp Highway.

n A male was reportedly threatening others on South Water Street.

n Groceries were reported stolen from a business on South Canyon Road.

FIRE

n Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 27 (calls are made to the 911 line and non-emergency business line)

n A cardiac issue was reported on North Parklane Avenue.

n A cardiac issue was reported on Elk Heights Road in Cle Elum.

n Breathing problems were reported on Cleveland Avenue in South Cle Elum.

n An overdose was reported on East Sixth Avenue.

n A fall patient was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.

ARRESTS

n The following people were booked into the Kittitas County Jail on Dec. 27 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings)

n A 45-year-old Ellensburg female was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for first-degree criminal trespass, third-degree malicious mischief, second-degree criminal trespass, and no valid operator’s license without valid identification. Bail $6,100.

