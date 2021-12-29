Dec. 27 blotter Dec 29, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save POLICEn Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 27 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line)n An assault was reported on West Fifth Avenue. n Ramps were reported stolen from a storage area on South Canyon Road.n A male was reportedly causing a hazard to traffic by walking in the middle of North Airport Road.n A vehicle prowl was reported on East Third Street in Cle Elum.n A hit and run was reported on West Montana Avenue.n Mail theft was reported on North Thorp Highway.n A male was reportedly threatening others on South Water Street.n Groceries were reported stolen from a business on South Canyon Road. FIREn Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 27 (calls are made to the 911 line and non-emergency business line)n A cardiac issue was reported on North Parklane Avenue.n A cardiac issue was reported on Elk Heights Road in Cle Elum.n Breathing problems were reported on Cleveland Avenue in South Cle Elum.n An overdose was reported on East Sixth Avenue.n A fall patient was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.ARRESTSn The following people were booked into the Kittitas County Jail on Dec. 27 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings)n A 45-year-old Ellensburg female was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for first-degree criminal trespass, third-degree malicious mischief, second-degree criminal trespass, and no valid operator’s license without valid identification. Bail $6,100. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Trespass Crime Criminal Law Police Law Theft Male Officer Ellensburg Police Prowl Female Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesWSDOT crews face constant winter challenges with shifting pass conditionsTensions between city and school district over safety issues at Ida Nason-Aronica Elementary continueGarey Williams was a great musician, but better manTOP 10- No. 8- Extreme heat wave grips county in JuneDec. 21 blotter: Stolen agateEllensburg boys' basketball will see Lynden, Cle Elum-Roslyn at Wilbur-Ellis SunDome ShootoutSuspect arrested for numerous burglariesDec. 27 blotter: Elk harassmentDec. 20 blotter: Forklift joyrideGravis Law, PLLC Celebrates Top Positioning on 6th Annual Law Firm 500 Award List of Fastest Growing Law Firms in US Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter