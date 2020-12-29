Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 28-29 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A port-a-potty reportedly was pushed into the street on West Dakota Avenue in Roslyn.
n Graffiti was reported on an office on state Route 903.
There reportedly was video of two teens breaking a fence between two businesses on West Pennsylvania Avenue in Roslyn.
n Graffiti was reported on the underpass bridge near Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.
n An assault was reported on state Route 906.
n A man and a woman in a pickup reportedly backed up to a mailbox, took it and put it into the back of the vehicle on South Maple Street and East Tacoma Avenue.
n Children and adults reportedly were sledding into the roadway on state Route 906 and East Hyak Drive.
n A burglary was reported on state Route 970.
n Multiple vehicles reportedly were sliding because of the snow and hitting each other while trying to get out of the Gold Creek Snopark.
n A bathtub drain reportedly was stuck and the water would not shut off at an apartment on North Cle Elum Street. The reporting party was unable to contact maintenance and was concerned about flooding the apartment.
n A subject reportedly was on a corner on East First Street in Cle Elum cussing at people as they walked by, speaking about masks and conspiracy theories.
n Mail was reported stolen on Powerline Road near Cle Elum.
n A dog reportedly walked across a frozen lake to a small island and would not return to the reporting party at Kachess Lake.
n Two broken windows were reported at a business on North Second Street in Roslyn.
n The rear window of a Honda Element reportedly was smashed and a sleeping bag and snowshoes stolen at the Pipe Creek Snopark.
n A North Brook Court resident reported someone prowling around the property.
n A theft was reported on Old Cedars Road near Cle Elum.
n An assault was reported on West Cascade Court.
n A Sequoia Lane resident reported hearing sounds like something heavy being hauled across the snow in their backyard.
n A barn or garage reportedly was on fire on Vantage Highway.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 28-29 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 34-year-old Walla Walla man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for making a false or misleading statement to a public servant and a felony charge of bail jumping. Bail $5,000
n A 65-year-old South Cle Elum woman was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
n A 28-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for a protection order violation. No bail.