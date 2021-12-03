Dec. 3 blotter: Spree of vehicle prowls Dec 3, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Dec. 2-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):Vehicle prowls were reported on North Vista Road. Vehicle prowls were reported on Fourth Avenue.A Nintendo Switch was stolen from a vehicle on East Fifth Avenue. The key fob was in the vehicle and the vehicle was not locked.A subject reportedly was observed trying the doors of vehicles on North Maple Street.A vehicle prowl was reported on North Willow Street.A vehicle prowl was reported on East First Avenue.A burglary was reported on Klocke Road.A safe reportedly was missing $1,394.85 on North Chestnut Street.A vehicle prowl was reported on East Second Avenue.A vehicle prowl was reported on East Ninth Avenue. The vehicle was unlocked. A backpack of emergency equipment was taken but the items were recovered in a field.A wallet reportedly was stolen at a store on South Water Street.A Kimber 45 TLE II handgun was reported stolen from a Dodge Ram on North Canterbury Lane.A vehicle prowl was reported on East Second Avenue.The reporting party believes the gas line on his truck was cut while he was in a store on West First Street in Cle Elum. Power lines were reported down on East Sanders Road.A non-injury collision involving two pickups was reported on Hanson Road.A non-injury collision was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.A vehicle prowl was reported on East First Avenue.Someone reportedly tore down the fire exit sign in a building on the Central Washington University campus. There was also damage to the ceiling tires around the sign.A person reported via text to 911 that they were in their bedroom and could hear voices outside, people close to the front door and could hear the screen door open.FireKittcom received the following calls on Dec. 2-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):A semi-truck fire was reported on Interstate 90, exit 85.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 2-3. (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):A 25-year-old Fife man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear/false or misleading statement to a public servant, failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear/possession/delivery violation of the uniform controlled substances act. Bail $5,000.A 44-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $15,000.A 22-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (no bail) and second-degree driving with a suspended license (bail $1,000).A 22-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for violation of domestic violence/no-contact order. No bail. 