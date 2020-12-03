Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 2-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A 2005 GMC Yukon XL Denali was reported stolen on North Elliott Street. A set of keys were in the door of the vehicle.
n A gray Mustang with black trim reportedly was being driven at a high rate of speed and doing laps on North Airport Road and East Bowers Road.
n A non-injury collision involving a Audi and Subaru Forester was reported on South Water Street and West Tacoma Avenue.
n A Stihl pull saw was reported stolen from a pickup on East White Birch Avenue.
n A theft was reported on North Chestnut Street.
n A female passenger in a green Honda Civic reportedly was screaming profanities at the reporting party on West Wildcat Way and East 18th Avenue.
n Medication was reported stolen from a residence on North Elliott Street.
n A 2004 gold Toyota pickup was reported stolen on First Avenue. The keys were in a lock box on the vehicle.
n A man in a tow truck reportedly pulled up and broke the window on a small pickup with a crow bar on West Fourth Avenue and North Elliott Street.
n A woman and her dog reportedly were attacked by an off-leash dog on Coleman Trail.
n The reporting party was running near Valley View Elementary School and saw two young males, approximately 10 to 13 years old, playing with Valley View flags and damaging them.
n A male subject reportedly was acting suspicious and walking around a trailer on Teanaway Avenue and East Second Street in Cle Elum.
n Male subjects reportedly were seen going through vehicles in a parking lot on South Water Street.
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 2-3 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 47-year-old Seattle man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for possession of a stolen vehicle. No bail.
n A 27-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/fourth-degree assault. Bail $100.
n A 37-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and reckless driving. Bail $15,000.