Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 2-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A 2005 GMC Yukon XL Denali was reported stolen on North Elliott Street. A set of keys were in the door of the vehicle.

n A gray Mustang with black trim reportedly was being driven at a high rate of speed and doing laps on North Airport Road and East Bowers Road.

n A non-injury collision involving a Audi and Subaru Forester was reported on South Water Street and West Tacoma Avenue.

n A Stihl pull saw was reported stolen from a pickup on East White Birch Avenue.

n A theft was reported on North Chestnut Street.

n A female passenger in a green Honda Civic reportedly was screaming profanities at the reporting party on West Wildcat Way and East 18th Avenue.

n Medication was reported stolen from a residence on North Elliott Street.

n A 2004 gold Toyota pickup was reported stolen on First Avenue. The keys were in a lock box on the vehicle.

n A man in a tow truck reportedly pulled up and broke the window on a small pickup with a crow bar on West Fourth Avenue and North Elliott Street.

n A woman and her dog reportedly were attacked by an off-leash dog on Coleman Trail.

n The reporting party was running near Valley View Elementary School and saw two young males, approximately 10 to 13 years old, playing with Valley View flags and damaging them.

n A male subject reportedly was acting suspicious and walking around a trailer on Teanaway Avenue and East Second Street in Cle Elum.

n Male subjects reportedly were seen going through vehicles in a parking lot on South Water Street.

Fire

No fire calls were reported during this time period.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 2-3 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 47-year-old Seattle man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for possession of a stolen vehicle. No bail.

n A 27-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/fourth-degree assault. Bail $100.

n A 37-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and reckless driving. Bail $15,000.

