Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 29-30 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n Tomato sauce reportedly was thrown at a vehicle on East Seventh Avenue.

n An electric scooter reportedly was stolen on North Ruby Street.

n A neighbor reportedly threatened the reporting party with a firearm over feeding his dog on Wildwind Lane.

n A roll-over collision was reported on West Taneum Road.

n A debit card was reported stolen on North Alder Street.

n A couple walking their dog on Douglas Munro Boulevard in Cle Elum reported they were stalked by a very large coyote or a wolf. Large paw prints were observed in the snow.

n Numerous parking complaints were reported on Interstate 90 and Hyak Drive.

n A rolling travel suitcase reportedly was left unattended in a parking lot on South Main Street.

n A male customer reportedly was making female customers feel uncomfortable on North Ruby Street.

n Fireworks reportedly were being set off on South Ruby Street and East Manitoba Avenue, and on East Cherry Lane and South Ruby Street,

n Two males reported walked out of a store without paying for an item on North Ruby Street.

n A vehicle reportedly hit a fence and then left the scene on West Second Street in Cle Elum.

n A snowboard reportedly was being towed behind a vehicle on Bull Road.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 29-30 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

No fire calls were reported during this time period.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 29-30 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 47-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for two counts of driving with a suspended license ($1,000 bail) and second-degree taking of a vehicle (no bail).

n A 50-year-old Snoqualmie Pass woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, second-degree driving with a suspended license and obstructing a public servant. No bail.

