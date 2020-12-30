Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 29-30 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n Tomato sauce reportedly was thrown at a vehicle on East Seventh Avenue.
n An electric scooter reportedly was stolen on North Ruby Street.
n A neighbor reportedly threatened the reporting party with a firearm over feeding his dog on Wildwind Lane.
n A roll-over collision was reported on West Taneum Road.
n A debit card was reported stolen on North Alder Street.
n A couple walking their dog on Douglas Munro Boulevard in Cle Elum reported they were stalked by a very large coyote or a wolf. Large paw prints were observed in the snow.
n Numerous parking complaints were reported on Interstate 90 and Hyak Drive.
n A rolling travel suitcase reportedly was left unattended in a parking lot on South Main Street.
n A male customer reportedly was making female customers feel uncomfortable on North Ruby Street.
n Fireworks reportedly were being set off on South Ruby Street and East Manitoba Avenue, and on East Cherry Lane and South Ruby Street,
n Two males reported walked out of a store without paying for an item on North Ruby Street.
n A vehicle reportedly hit a fence and then left the scene on West Second Street in Cle Elum.
n A snowboard reportedly was being towed behind a vehicle on Bull Road.
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 29-30 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 47-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for two counts of driving with a suspended license ($1,000 bail) and second-degree taking of a vehicle (no bail).
n A 50-year-old Snoqualmie Pass woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, second-degree driving with a suspended license and obstructing a public servant. No bail.