Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 30-31 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n An assault was reported on South Pine Street.
n A subject reportedly was sleeping in the Rotary Pavilion on Pearl Street. Unknown if male or female because was wrapped in blankets.
n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on North Montgomery Avenue.
n A rooster reportedly was at large in a neighborhood on West Sixth Street in Cle Elum.
n A collision was reported on West Third Avenue and North Railroad Avenue.
n A subject reportedly left without paying a business for a water pump on North Kittitas Street.
n A man reportedly was outside his vehicle, a blue Subaru, acting upset and blocking an intersection on North Okanogan Street and West 12th Avenue.
n A non-injury collision involving a Chevy Cruise and a semi was reported on East Helena Avenue.
n Two young steers were reported in a pasture off of Lambert Road.
n A woman requested assistance with an injured rabbit on North Peoh Avenue in Cle Elum.
n A tree branch was reported on power lines on Salmon la Sac Road. The reporting party could see smoldering.
A theft was reported on South Water Street.
n A woman reported an ongoing problem with a man yelling at her and calling her names when she walks at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.
n A blue Honda was reported in a ditch off of state Route 903 and No. 6 Mine Road.
n A man at the Kittitas Post Office reportedly was pulling out packages and putting them outside. The reporting party thought that the office was closed.
n A non-injury collision was reported on Solstice Drive and Larkspur Loop.
n An assault was reported on Salmon la Sac Road.
n A purse was reported stolen on North Iowa Street.
n A non-injury collision was reported on Umptanum Road.
n A 2002 Jeep Liberty reportedly slid into a ditch off of Parke Creek Road and Clerf Road.
n A reporting party on Gold Star Lane reported receiving threats via the internet of being killed by an unknown male.
n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on East Umptanum Road and South Canyon Road.
n A transformer on lamp pole on Cleveland Avenue in South Cle Elum reportedly blew up.
n A structure fire was reported on West First Avenue.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 30-31 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
No arrests were reported during this time period.