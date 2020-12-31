Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 30-31 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n An assault was reported on South Pine Street.

n A subject reportedly was sleeping in the Rotary Pavilion on Pearl Street. Unknown if male or female because was wrapped in blankets.

n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on North Montgomery Avenue.

n A rooster reportedly was at large in a neighborhood on West Sixth Street in Cle Elum.

n A collision was reported on West Third Avenue and North Railroad Avenue.

n A subject reportedly left without paying a business for a water pump on North Kittitas Street.

n A man reportedly was outside his vehicle, a blue Subaru, acting upset and blocking an intersection on North Okanogan Street and West 12th Avenue.

n A non-injury collision involving a Chevy Cruise and a semi was reported on East Helena Avenue.

n Two young steers were reported in a pasture off of Lambert Road.

n A woman requested assistance with an injured rabbit on North Peoh Avenue in Cle Elum.

n A tree branch was reported on power lines on Salmon la Sac Road. The reporting party could see smoldering.

A theft was reported on South Water Street.

n A woman reported an ongoing problem with a man yelling at her and calling her names when she walks at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.

n A blue Honda was reported in a ditch off of state Route 903 and No. 6 Mine Road.

n A man at the Kittitas Post Office reportedly was pulling out packages and putting them outside. The reporting party thought that the office was closed.

n A non-injury collision was reported on Solstice Drive and Larkspur Loop.

n An assault was reported on Salmon la Sac Road.

n A purse was reported stolen on North Iowa Street.

n A non-injury collision was reported on Umptanum Road.

n A 2002 Jeep Liberty reportedly slid into a ditch off of Parke Creek Road and Clerf Road.

n A reporting party on Gold Star Lane reported receiving threats via the internet of being killed by an unknown male.

n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on East Umptanum Road and South Canyon Road.

n A transformer on lamp pole on Cleveland Avenue in South Cle Elum reportedly blew up.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 30-31 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A structure fire was reported on West First Avenue.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 30-31 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

No arrests were reported during this time period.

