Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 3-4 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A non-injury collision was reported on East Second Avenue and North Pine Street.
A man reportedly was smoking meth in a vehicle on West 15th Avenue and North Okanogan Street.
An older man with a white beard reportedly has been driving a old, tan Datsun pickup around, circling the neighborhood on North Elliott Street.
Loud music reportedly was coming from a go-cart type vehicle on First Street in Cle Elum.
Subjects in a dark gray or black SUV reportedly struck a vehicle in a parking lot on East University Way and then left the scene.
Two juvenile males reportedly were riding skateboards in the roadway, back and forth, and jumping the sidewalk on Vantage Highway.
A man reportedly was standing in the middle of the roadway on Brick Mill Road and Look Road. The reporting party stopped and asked him if he was OK. The man stuck his head in the window of the reporting party’s vehicle, grabbed the reporting party’s dog and ran off.
A silver SUV reportedly struck a parked car, stopped for a second and then took off on North Regal Street and East Helena Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly was off the road, down an embankment and a male was screaming on Manastash Road.
There was a report of someone burning something off of Old Highway 10 and Faust Road. The concern was over the black smoke odor of tar or chemicals.
A tree reportedly was on fire next to a residence on Payne Road.
A neighbor reportedly was burning yard waste in their backyard on West 14th Avenue. There was a large amount of smoke.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 3-4 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 34-year-old Stanwood man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear/intimidating a public servant, failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license, failure to appear/three counts of possession of controlled substances and failure to appear/second-degree criminal trespass. Bail $10,000.
A 35-year-old Wapato man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear/first-degree theft, failure to appear/first-degree possession of stolen property and failure to appear/second-degree trafficking of stolen property. Bail $25,000.
A 59-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence.