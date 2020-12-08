Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 7-8 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A semi reportedly struck another semi at a fuel station on South Canyon Road.
n A small pickup reportedly struck county signs and then left the scene on Thrall Road.
n Approximately four horses were in a field on Teanaway Road, mile post 7.
n A man reported he was walking to his mailbox on Timber Valley Road near Cle Elum when his neighbor drove up, got out of his vehicle and pushed him to the ground.
n A hit and run was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.
n An elderly man was struggling with groceries, staggering and possibly needed assistance on South Water Street.
n A large bag of clothing reportedly was left in front of a residence on East Second Avenue a few weeks ago and no one has claimed it. The reporting party requested law enforcement come pick it up from her porch.
n A semi reportedly was struck by another semi on North Dolarway Road.
n A late-model extended cab truck reportedly struck a gold sedan in a a parking lot on North Ruby Street and then left the scene.
n A North Brook Lane resident reportedly believed someone was trying to get in his back door. He could hear two or three subjects outside talking.
n A vehicle reportedly was being driven around the block a few times, stopping in different locations on West 14th Avenue and North Okanogan Street.
n A male reportedly was walking down North Main Street barking and stopped to stare in the window of a business.
n Subjects wearing hoods and masks reportedly stole beer from a store on North Ruby Street.
n A male reportedly was sitting by a KVH building on South Chestnut Street refusing to leave. He said he was unable to walk and had nowhere to go.
n An outside fire was reported on Little Creek Road. The reporting party was concerned because the person did not have water out near the fire.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 7-8 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 24-year-old Clinton, Michigan man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.