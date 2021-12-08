Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 7-8 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

There was a report of a man holding an infant in the front seat of a vehicle on North Dolarway Road. There was no car seat in the vehicle.

A non-injury collision was reported on North Dolarway Road.

A theft was reported on West 15th Avenue.

Someone reportedly has been getting into mailboxes on Cottage Avenue in Cle Elum.

A padlock to a pen reportedly was cut with bolt cutters and a set of tires and five catalytic converter cords were stolen on state Route 97.

A pool table stick reportedly was poked through a ceiling unit in a residence hall on North Alder Street.

Subjects reportedly attempted to break into a location on Bullfrog Road by cutting through the back of portable toilets to get through a fence. No entry was gained.

A non-injury collision was reported on North Pearl Street.

A package was reported stolen off a porch on North Sprague Street in Ellensburg.

A vehicle reportedly was on its side on Fourth Parallel Road.

A theft was reported from a business on Vantage Highway.

A non-injury collision was reported on North Dolarway Road.

A fire extinguisher was reported stolen from a building on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.

A theft was reported on South Pine Street.

The reporting party received a note that said, “I can get into your house and car if needed and I have access to your life and children I am watching you,” on West Second Street in Cle Elum.

A non-injury collision was reported on East University Way and North Pine Street.

A non-injury collision was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.

The reporting party heard gunshots, looked across Vantage Highway and saw a man carrying a dead mallard on North Pfenning Road and Vantage Highway.

A blue Ford Ranger was reported stolen on Elk Springs Road.

A headlamp and Leatherman knife were reported stolen from a vehicle on North B Street.

A non-injury collision was reported on South Main Street and West Tacoma Avenue.

A large husky dog was reported at the intersection of No. 81 Road and Clerf Road.

A non-injury collision was reported on North Chestnut Street and East Fifth Avenue.

The reporting party has range footage of a bear in her yard on Denny Avenue. Also, a neighbor called and advised a bear was in the neighborhood again.

Metal was reported in the roadway on Anderson Road.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 7-8 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A vehicle reportedly caught on fire while being driven on Interstate 90, milepost 97.5.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 7-8 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

A 26-year-old East Wenatchee man was arrested by Kittitas Police officers for no contact/protection order violation. No bail.

A 29-year-old Seattle man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for theft of a motor vehicle. No bail.

A 41-year-old Federal Way woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for possession of a stolen vehicle. No bail.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.