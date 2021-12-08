Dec. 8 blotter: Dead duck, bear in a yard Dec 8, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Dec. 7-8 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):There was a report of a man holding an infant in the front seat of a vehicle on North Dolarway Road. There was no car seat in the vehicle. A non-injury collision was reported on North Dolarway Road.A theft was reported on West 15th Avenue.Someone reportedly has been getting into mailboxes on Cottage Avenue in Cle Elum.A padlock to a pen reportedly was cut with bolt cutters and a set of tires and five catalytic converter cords were stolen on state Route 97.A pool table stick reportedly was poked through a ceiling unit in a residence hall on North Alder Street.Subjects reportedly attempted to break into a location on Bullfrog Road by cutting through the back of portable toilets to get through a fence. No entry was gained.A non-injury collision was reported on North Pearl Street.A package was reported stolen off a porch on North Sprague Street in Ellensburg.A vehicle reportedly was on its side on Fourth Parallel Road.A theft was reported from a business on Vantage Highway.A non-injury collision was reported on North Dolarway Road.A fire extinguisher was reported stolen from a building on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.A theft was reported on South Pine Street.The reporting party received a note that said, “I can get into your house and car if needed and I have access to your life and children I am watching you,” on West Second Street in Cle Elum.A non-injury collision was reported on East University Way and North Pine Street. A non-injury collision was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.The reporting party heard gunshots, looked across Vantage Highway and saw a man carrying a dead mallard on North Pfenning Road and Vantage Highway.A blue Ford Ranger was reported stolen on Elk Springs Road.A headlamp and Leatherman knife were reported stolen from a vehicle on North B Street.A non-injury collision was reported on South Main Street and West Tacoma Avenue.A large husky dog was reported at the intersection of No. 81 Road and Clerf Road.A non-injury collision was reported on North Chestnut Street and East Fifth Avenue.The reporting party has range footage of a bear in her yard on Denny Avenue. Also, a neighbor called and advised a bear was in the neighborhood again.Metal was reported in the roadway on Anderson Road.FireKittcom received the following calls on Dec. 7-8 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):A vehicle reportedly caught on fire while being driven on Interstate 90, milepost 97.5.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 7-8 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):A 26-year-old East Wenatchee man was arrested by Kittitas Police officers for no contact/protection order violation. No bail.A 29-year-old Seattle man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for theft of a motor vehicle. No bail.A 41-year-old Federal Way woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for possession of a stolen vehicle. No bail. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Trooper Theft Patrol Road Motor Vehicle Highway Transports Criminal Law Vehicle Collision Dolarway Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas County Commissioners censure Kittitas County clerk for treatment of employees and customersMoving day set: Shady Acres Mobile Home Park to close this coming AugustCentral Washington Dance Academy returns with 'The Nutcracker'Owner of Firehouse purchases Cannabis CentralSend off for JoelBoogie Man's new location helps keep the music flowingLetter: Why aren't Biden supporters talking about all that's going wrong?Councilwoman Lamb submits letter of resignation to pursue medical schoolDec. 6 blotter: Car prowls and catalytic converter theftsDec. 3 blotter: Spree of vehicle prowls Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter