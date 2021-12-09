Dec. 9 blotter: Apple Tracker tracked Dec 9, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Dec. 8-9 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):A 12-foot tandem axle trailer was reported stolen on Steam Gin Loop near Cle Elum. A theft was reported on North Airport Road.A neighbor’s pigs reportedly were wandering onto the reporting party’s property on North Bohannon Road.The reporting party received an Apple Tracker in the mail on East Fourth Avenue, but no one ordered it. Now they are receiving international phone calls from a woman checking on the Apple Tracker.Two dogs reportedly were running in the roadway on West First Street and Rossetti Way in Cle Elum.A neighbor reportedly was flying a remote-control kite over the property line and spooking the reporting party’s horses on Wilson Creek Road.An assault was reported on North B Street.There was a report of a half-opened manhole in an alley off West University Way.A vehicle reportedly stopped at a crosswalk on East Seventh Avenue and North Chestnut Street and was rear-ended.A motor vehicle was reported stolen on Suncadia Trail.A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on North Alder Street and East University Way. A 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe was reported stolen from a parking lot at Central Washington University.A stop sign reportedly was struck by a vehicle and was completely down on West Second Street and North Miller Avenue in Cle Elum.A man reportedly was urinating in a courtyard on North Pearl Street. The reporting party observed the man’s private parts and his pants were falling down.A Dodge Ram reportedly struck a deer on Hanson Road and Cove Road.A stop sign was reported missing at North Anderson Street and East Fifth Avenue.The reporting party advised that two men were stealing security cameras on North Main Street.FireKittcom received the following calls on Dec. 8-9 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):There were no reported fire calls during this period.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 8-9. A 41-year-old Federal Way woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for possession of a stolen vehicle. Released on personal recognizance.A 29-year-old Seattle man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for theft of a motor vehicle. Bail $25,000. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 