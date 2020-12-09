Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 8-9 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n Subjects reportedly were bow hunting along the power lines between Suncadia and Tumble Creek.

n A male subject reportedly was sleeping on the sidewalk in front of a business on North Pearl Street.

n A man in a beanie cap and a blue jacket reportedly was screaming obscenities in Rotary Pavilion.

n A Rottweiler with a collar and a dog tag reportedly was roaming a parking lot on South Canyon Road.

n A male and female in dirty clothes reportedly were jumping in front of semis in the middle of the roadway on Anderson Road.

n There was a report that human feces are being left near the beer garden door of a tavern on West Fourth Avenue.

n An off-leash Lab mix reportedly tried to attack the reporting party on his walk on Barbara Lane.

n Subjects reportedly threw a blue stroller and a black garbage sack into a ditch on the north side of Lower Peoh Point Road.

n A non-injury collision involving a silver Audi and a GMC pickup was reported on North Main Street.

n A non-injury collision involving a gray Kia and a blue Honda Pilot was reported on South Water Street.

n An assault was reported on South Pearl Street.

n A dump truck trailer was reported stolen on West Dolarway Road.

n A woman reportedly was almost struck by a blue Toyota Corolla while walking on a sidewalk on West University Way and North Main Street.

n A collision was reported on South Canyon Road and South Main Street.

n An assault was reported on West Sixth Street in Cle Elum.

n The reporting party said he neighbor just fire his cannon off on White Road in Cle Elum. This has been an ongoing problem.

n A vehicle reportedly was egged on North McIntosh Street.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 8-9 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A garage fire was reported on Mill Creek Road in Ronald.

n Visible smoke reportedly was coming from the stove pipe on a wood stove at a residence on Bear Cub Lane near Cle Elum.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 8-9 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 44-year-old North Bend man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.

n A 19-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.