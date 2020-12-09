Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 8-9 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n Subjects reportedly were bow hunting along the power lines between Suncadia and Tumble Creek.
n A male subject reportedly was sleeping on the sidewalk in front of a business on North Pearl Street.
n A man in a beanie cap and a blue jacket reportedly was screaming obscenities in Rotary Pavilion.
n A Rottweiler with a collar and a dog tag reportedly was roaming a parking lot on South Canyon Road.
n A male and female in dirty clothes reportedly were jumping in front of semis in the middle of the roadway on Anderson Road.
n There was a report that human feces are being left near the beer garden door of a tavern on West Fourth Avenue.
n An off-leash Lab mix reportedly tried to attack the reporting party on his walk on Barbara Lane.
n Subjects reportedly threw a blue stroller and a black garbage sack into a ditch on the north side of Lower Peoh Point Road.
n A non-injury collision involving a silver Audi and a GMC pickup was reported on North Main Street.
n A non-injury collision involving a gray Kia and a blue Honda Pilot was reported on South Water Street.
n An assault was reported on South Pearl Street.
n A dump truck trailer was reported stolen on West Dolarway Road.
n A woman reportedly was almost struck by a blue Toyota Corolla while walking on a sidewalk on West University Way and North Main Street.
n A collision was reported on South Canyon Road and South Main Street.
n An assault was reported on West Sixth Street in Cle Elum.
n The reporting party said he neighbor just fire his cannon off on White Road in Cle Elum. This has been an ongoing problem.
n A vehicle reportedly was egged on North McIntosh Street.
n A garage fire was reported on Mill Creek Road in Ronald.
n Visible smoke reportedly was coming from the stove pipe on a wood stove at a residence on Bear Cub Lane near Cle Elum.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 8-9 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 44-year-old North Bend man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.
n A 19-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.