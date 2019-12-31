Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 30-31 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n Two man reportedly were sleeping in an idling brown sedan on North Wildcat Way.
n A red bicycle reportedly was found on North Chestnut Street in Ellensburg.
n A break in with signs of forced entry was reported on West Fourth Avenue in Ellensburg.
n Someone reportedly dumped sugar into a company truck on North Wildcat Way.
n A motor home reportedly needed gas and spark plugs and could not move.
n A deer reportedly was running in the roadway on South Main Street in Ellensburg.
n The railroad gates on West Fifth Avenue reportedly were going up and down with no trains coming.
n A man reportedly was caught breaking into a rental house on South Chestnut Street in Ellensburg.
n A 5-foot-11 slender man with bro hair and a beard reportedly was walking town an alley with a baseball bat. The caller asked the man what was up and the man told them “something is about to go down.
n About 100 people reportedly have trespassed onto Kittitas County Utility property on East Hyak Drive.
n Shots reportedly were being fired all day and night.
A non-injury accident occurred on Steele Road in Cle Elum.
n A 5 to 7-year-old girl reportedly called 911, but would not give the phone to her mother because she said she would be mad.
n A repo company reportedly took the keys to a truck and left, but the truck was still at the location.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 30-31 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 52-year-old Camas man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance. Bail $10,000.
n A 35-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officiers for second degree assault domestic violence, harassment domestic violence and obstructing a public servant. No bail.
n A 33-year-old Kent man was arrested by Washington State Patrol troopers for third degree driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle without and ignition interlock and obstructing a public servant. Bail $2,500.