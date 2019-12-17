Police | Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 16-17 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • Two dogs reportedly attacked goats on Circle Ross Road.
  • A vehicle parked on Water Street reportedly was keyed sometime over the weekend.
  • There was a report of one cow on top of hay on a semi 18-wheeler on South Canyon Road.
  • There was a report of juveniles trespassing across a field on South Willow Street to get to school.
  • A red Pontiac pickup driving with its hazard lights on reportedly smashed into a guardrail on I-90, mile post 78.
  • A man was refusing to leave a store and making threats on South Main Street.
  • There was a report of a man dancing on the sidewalk with a cable in his hand on South Canyon Road. The reporting party was concerned he’d hit a vehicle.

Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 16-17 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • There was a report of thick, while smoke on Interstate 90, mile post 109.

Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 16-17 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

  • A 38-year-old Seattle man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to comply/third-degree theft. Bail $1,100.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.