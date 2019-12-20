Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 19-20 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on North Dolarway Road and West University Way.
A baby calf was reported on the side of the roadway on Wilson Creek Road and Bar 14 Road.
A non-injury collision was reported on North Walnut Street.
An assault was reported on Parke Creek Road.
A man in his 60s wearing a black jacket with red and white stripes and a stocking cap reportedly was standing in the doorway of a business on West University Way looking around. When asked how he could be assisted, he asked to purchase a free brochure.
A Volkswagen Passat reported was in a ditch off of Westside Road.
Mail was reported stolen on North Mount Daniels Drive.
A large tree branch was reportedly in the roadway on Fairview Road and Kittitas Highway.
A stop sign reportedly was lying on the sidewalk on North Wildcat Way and East 18th Avenue.
A light blue pickup reportedly was in a ditch off of Vantage Highway.
A green pickup reportedly was in a ditch off on North Pfenning Road.
A blue pickup reportedly was in a ditch off of Kittitas Highway and South Matthews.
A white Jetta reportedly struck a pole on the Interstate 90, mile post 101 overpass.
A non-injury collision was reported on West Fifth Avenue and North Railroad Avenue.
A small blue pickup and a white Dodge Durango reportedly were in a ditch off of Vantage Highway.
There was a report of kids throwing snowballs at cars on West Second Street.
A grey SUV was reported in a ditch off of Brick Mill Road and Naneum Road.
Clothing reportedly was stolen from a laundry center on East 18th Avenue.
Mail was reported stolen on East 14th Avenue.
There was a report of subjects throwing snowballs out the window of a red sedan heading northbound on North Alder Street.
An East Third Street resident reported that a nearby resident was shoveling snow and waking up his daughter.
A collision involving a pickup and semi was reported on I-90, mile post 62.
A man reportedly was in the middle of North Ruby Street stumbling and eating snow.
A man reportedly was walking in his bathrobe on North Wildcat Way.
A fire reported in Cle Elum turned out to be a controlled burn at the city dump.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 19-20 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 26-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear for third-degree theft. Bail $1,000.
A 29-year-old Shelton man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $15,000.
A 27-year-old Ephrata man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear for second-degree criminal trespassing. Bail $5,000.
A 35-year-old Yakima man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for two counts of failure to appear for third-degree theft and failure to appear for theft of a motor vehicle. Bail $6,500.
An Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.