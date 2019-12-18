Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 17-18 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n An assault was reported on East Capitol Avenue.
n A man reportedly attempted to escape custody on West Fifth Avenue.
n Mail was reported stolen on Lexus Lane.
n A person reportedly thought it suspicious that news stands were empty on East University Way.
n There was a reported that a person stopped their vehicle, took a picture of a woman and her dog and then drove away on Country Drive in Easton.
n Two brown horses reportedly were in the roadway on No. 6 Road and Kittitas Highway.
n There was a report about a concern with protestors on the corner of West Fifth Avenue and North Main Street going into traffic. There were not currently blocking traffic but there was a concern that they could.
n The back door to a business on Pennsylvania Avenue in Easton reportedly was damaged.
n There was a report of a man with a flashlight near the front door of a business on North Main Street looking into the business.
n A deer was reported on side of Killmore Road. It was unknown if the deer was dead.
n Flames reportedly were seen coming out of a chimney at a residence on Arctic Avenue and Third Street in Ronald.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 17-18 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 30-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for assault/domestic violence. No bail.