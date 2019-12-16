Police | Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 14-16 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • A stop sign was reported knocked down at state Route 97 and Airport Road.
  • A bicycle was reported stolen from the Kamola bike rack on East University Road.
  • Two horses were reported in the roadway on Naneum Road and Bar 14 Road.
  • A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on South Main Street.
  • A man reported that he asked his coworker for a pair of safety glasses and his coworker said if he kept snitching he’d kill him in Ellensburg.
  • A collision was reported on West University Way.
  • An assault was reported on East University Way.
  • A North Parklane resident reported their neighbor was throwing their Christmas decorations in the ditch. The neighbor reportedly became upset when a guest parked in front of their house.
  • A vehicle reportedly struck a fence on Red Bridge Road.
  • Two or three subjects reportedly were assaulting each other on West Umptanum Road.
  • A collision was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 54.
  • A vehicle reportedly hit a fence on West Dolarway Road.
  • A hit and run was reportedly on North Cle Elum Street.
  • A vehicle reportedly was in a ditch on East Third Street and North Floral Avenue in Cle Elum.
  • A transfer case reportedly was stolen from the back of a truck on North Yakima Avenue.
  • A Honda Accord reportedly was stolen on North Yellowstone Street.
  • A drill and an inverter reportedly were stolen from a business on South Canyon Road.
  • A non-injury collision was reported on North Chestnut Street and East Fifth Avenue.
  • A vehicle reportedly hit a street light and damaged a speed limit sing on Suncadia Trail and Bullfrog Road.
  • A person reported finding credit/debit cards for “ABRAKADABRA” at a store on West First Street in Cle Elum.
  • A gas line reportedly as struck on South Main Street leading to the evacuation of a nearby store.
  • A vehicle reportedly was broken into on North Alder Street.
  • A skill saw and framing nailer were reported stolen from a job site on North Alder Street and East Greenfield.
  • Two to three men reportedly were fighting inside a business on West Fourth Avenue.
  • One white horse and two brown horses reportedly were running southbound on Reecer Creek Road and Smithson Road.
  • A non-injury collision was reported on Vantage Highway, mile post 22.
  • There was a report that someone touched and moved another person’s laundry leading to a verbal dispute on Washington Avenue.
  • A vehicle reportedly hit a guardrail on Westside Road and Fowler Creek.
  • A garage reportedly was broken into on East Brighton Loop.

Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 14-16 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • A large bonfire was reported along the roadway on Forest Service Road 4832.

Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 14-16 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

  • A 28-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Central Washington University Police officers for failure to appear for violation of a domestic violence protection order. Bail $1,000,
  • A 62-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for violation of a no contact/protection order. Bail $5,000.
  • A 34-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear for no contact/protection order violation. Bail $5,100.
  • A 40-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for hit and run unattended, third-degree driving with a suspended license and unlawful inhalation. Bail $20,000.
  • A 49-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.
  • A 39-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.

