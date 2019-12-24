Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 23-24 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A pedestrian sign reportedly was down on Seventh Avenue and University Way.
n Large rocks were reported in the roadway on Manastash Road and Cove Road.
n A vehicle prowl was reported on state Route 906.
n A truck reportedly hit a phone box outside a residence on Westside Road.
n A woman reportedly kicked the window out of an office building on East Fourth Avenue.
n An orange bicycle with a bike rack, bike lights and a colorful tool bag was reported stolen on East Third Avenue.
n A man reportedly used a screwdriver to break into a residence on Lincoln Avenue in South Cle Elum.
n A dead cow was reported in a field on No. 81 Road and Brick Mill Road.
n Multiple vehicles reportedly were hit on East Manitoba Avenue.
n A boat was reported stolen on the Yakima River, mile post 140.
n A transient male reportedly was going through garbage cans in an alley on East Third Avenue.
n A toolbox reportedly was stolen from the back of a truck on East 18th Avenue.
n Three juveniles reportedly were riding erratically on bicycles on North Chestnut Street.
n An assault was reported on North Brook Court.
n A yearling Charlee calf reportedly was in the middle of the roadway on Reecer Creek Road.
n A non-injury collision involving two Freightliners was reported in a parking lot on state Route 97.
n A man reportedly was stumbling and yelling in the roadway on West 11th Avenue and North Main Street.
n A man was yelling obscenities and walking in front of vehicles on Teanaway Avenue.
n Shoplifting was reported on South Water Street.
n Three horses were reported in the roadway on Bowers Business Loop.
n A deer was reported in the roadway on Interstate 90, mile post 115.
Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 23-24 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A stump at the end of a driveway was reported on fire on Hungry Junction Road.
n A Freightliner reportedly was on fire on Interstate 82, mile post 7.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 23-24 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 47-year-old woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for first degree criminal trespassing, third-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief. Bail $3,000.
A 39-year-old man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for harassment. No bail.