Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 23-24 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A pedestrian sign reportedly was down on Seventh Avenue and University Way.

n Large rocks were reported in the roadway on Manastash Road and Cove Road.

n A vehicle prowl was reported on state Route 906.

n A truck reportedly hit a phone box outside a residence on Westside Road.

n A woman reportedly kicked the window out of an office building on East Fourth Avenue.

n An orange bicycle with a bike rack, bike lights and a colorful tool bag was reported stolen on East Third Avenue.

n A man reportedly used a screwdriver to break into a residence on Lincoln Avenue in South Cle Elum.

n A dead cow was reported in a field on No. 81 Road and Brick Mill Road.

n Multiple vehicles reportedly were hit on East Manitoba Avenue.

n A boat was reported stolen on the Yakima River, mile post 140.

n A transient male reportedly was going through garbage cans in an alley on East Third Avenue.

n A toolbox reportedly was stolen from the back of a truck on East 18th Avenue.

n Three juveniles reportedly were riding erratically on bicycles on North Chestnut Street.

n An assault was reported on North Brook Court.

n A yearling Charlee calf reportedly was in the middle of the roadway on Reecer Creek Road.

n A non-injury collision involving two Freightliners was reported in a parking lot on state Route 97.

n A man reportedly was stumbling and yelling in the roadway on West 11th Avenue and North Main Street.

n A man was yelling obscenities and walking in front of vehicles on Teanaway Avenue.

n Shoplifting was reported on South Water Street.

n Three horses were reported in the roadway on Bowers Business Loop.

n A deer was reported in the roadway on Interstate 90, mile post 115.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 23-24 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A stump at the end of a driveway was reported on fire on Hungry Junction Road.

n A Freightliner reportedly was on fire on Interstate 82, mile post 7.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 23-24 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 47-year-old woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for first degree criminal trespassing, third-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief. Bail $3,000.

A 39-year-old man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for harassment. No bail.

Tags

