Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 31-Feb. 1 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A safe and other items were reported stolen from a shipping container on Upper Peoh Point Road.
The reporting party believes someone broke into her house and tried to hot-wire her car on Wilson Creek Road.
Several domestic rabbits reportedly were loose and destroying the reporting party’s trees on Cattail Road.
A man wearing a stocking cap and a gray or green puffy coat reportedly was walking a dog off leash at Rotary Park. The dog was defecating on the trail. The reporting party confronted the man, and the man said he didn’t care.
Tools were reported stolen from a work truck on North Railroad Avenue.
A gray Jetta reportedly rolled into a white van in a parking lot on North Ruby Street.
A hit and run was reported on South Sampson Street and East Washington Street.
A gold pickup reportedly struck a red van on East 11th Avenue and North Alder Street. The pickup lost a tire.
A theft was reported on North Main Street.
There was a report on an ongoing problem with a 5’-5” man, approximately 50 years old, coming into a store on South Main Street and talking to himself. The man rolled up a dollar bill, lit it and pretended to smoke it.
A non-injury collision involving two semis was reported on North Dolarway Road.
A vehicle reportedly struck a building on North Ruby Street, and a man was laying in the alley.
A non-injury collision was reported on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
A set of keys were reported stolen on North Chestnut Street.
A large, white dog, possibly a husky, was sitting in the eastbound lane of traffic on Vantage Highway, milepost 1.
An assault was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 31-Feb. 1 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 31-Feb. 1 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 40-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by being a fugitive from justice and failure to appear/non-support. No bail.