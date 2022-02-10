Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 9-10 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A Buick Enclave was reported stolen on Hunter Road in Thorp.
A non-injury collision was reported on No. 6 Road and Vantage Highway.
A tire on a vehicle reportedly was slashed on Patrick Mine Road in Ronald.
A branch was reported in the roadway on West University Way and North Water Street.
A man in baggy clothing, carrying a shoulder bag, stumbling and slurring his words reportedly was banging on windows of a residence on South Sampson Street.
A vehicle prowl was reported on West University Way.
A 2002 Ford F350 was reported stolen at Snoqualmie Pass.
A crew cab truck reportedly drove straight across University Way and off the embankment. The vehicle was in a field at the intersection of University Way and North Currier Street.
A man, who had been drinking, reportedly was acting aggressive in a parking lot on South Main Street.
A man in a green jacket with a a hood reportedly was high fiving the air and talking to himself on East Third Avenue.
Two figurines reportedly were stolen from the front of an apartment on South Chestnut Street.
The reporting party heard either an owl or a man laughing or crying on North Walnut Street.
The reporting party believes he is being framed for human trafficking and murder on North Dolarway Way.
Fire
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 9-10 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 42-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, operating a vehicle without a valid license and resisting arrest. Bail $15,000.
A 36-year-old Seattle man was arrested by Kittitas Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault. No bail.