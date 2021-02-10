Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 9-10 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A man reportedly was chasing a woman and yelling on South Pearl Street and East Mountain View Avenue.
n A greed Jeep Liberty was reported stolen on Swiftwater Boulevard in Cle Elum.
n A 2002 F350 pickup was reported stolen on North Prospect Street.
n A firework or explosive reportedly was found at the end of a driveway on Game Farm Road.
n A 2002 GMS Silverado was reported stolen on East Third Street and Peoh Avenue in Cle Elum.
n A black backpack reportedly was tucked under the counter near the Post Office boxes on East Third Avenue.
n A black calf was reported in the roadway on Naneum Road and Lyons Road.
n A cannon or explosion was reported on Elk Haven Road near Cle Elum.
n A burglary was reported on state Route 970.
n A subject reportedly was seen on camera taking merchandise from a store on North Ruby Street.
n A 1992 Dodge Ram reportedly was struck by a semi on South Thorp Highway and Interstate 90. There were no injuries, but a verbal dispute occurred.
n A subject reportedly was impersonating a sheriff’s deputy on Madison Avenue in South Cle Elum.
n A 2005 GMC Canyon reportedly was stolen on West Sixth Street in Cle Elum.
n A mid-sized pickup with a snowmobile in the back reportedly hit a pole on Thorp Prairie Road.
n The window of a 2018 Chevy Express van reportedly was broken out on South Ruby Street.
n A theft reportedly occurred last summer on East Sixth Avenue. The reporting party believes he knows who took the items.
n Unknown subjects reportedly were dumping garbage on the side of the roadway on North Airport Road and East Bowers Road.
n Two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on North Chestnut Street and East University Way.
n A chocolate Lab reportedly was loose on Cleveland Avenue and Main Street.
n A horse reportedly was at large on No. 6 Road.
Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 9-10 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n Unknown subjects reportedly lit a fire in the cooking pits in the covered area at Memorial Park.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 9-10 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 21-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree attempted assault (no bail), carrying/exhibiting/drawing and dangerous weapon (no bail), five counts failure to appear/second-degree criminal trespass, three counts failure to appear/first-degree criminal trespass, failure to appear/obstructing a public servant, failure to appear/displaying/concealing a dangerous weapon, failure to appear/hit and run, and two counts failure to appear/third-degree theft. Bail $1,000.