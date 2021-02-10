Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 9-10 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A man reportedly was chasing a woman and yelling on South Pearl Street and East Mountain View Avenue.

n A greed Jeep Liberty was reported stolen on Swiftwater Boulevard in Cle Elum.

n A 2002 F350 pickup was reported stolen on North Prospect Street.

n A firework or explosive reportedly was found at the end of a driveway on Game Farm Road.

n A 2002 GMS Silverado was reported stolen on East Third Street and Peoh Avenue in Cle Elum.

n A black backpack reportedly was tucked under the counter near the Post Office boxes on East Third Avenue.

n A black calf was reported in the roadway on Naneum Road and Lyons Road.

n A cannon or explosion was reported on Elk Haven Road near Cle Elum.

n A burglary was reported on state Route 970.

n A subject reportedly was seen on camera taking merchandise from a store on North Ruby Street.

n A 1992 Dodge Ram reportedly was struck by a semi on South Thorp Highway and Interstate 90. There were no injuries, but a verbal dispute occurred.

n A subject reportedly was impersonating a sheriff’s deputy on Madison Avenue in South Cle Elum.

n A 2005 GMC Canyon reportedly was stolen on West Sixth Street in Cle Elum.

n A mid-sized pickup with a snowmobile in the back reportedly hit a pole on Thorp Prairie Road.

n The window of a 2018 Chevy Express van reportedly was broken out on South Ruby Street.

n A theft reportedly occurred last summer on East Sixth Avenue. The reporting party believes he knows who took the items.

n Unknown subjects reportedly were dumping garbage on the side of the roadway on North Airport Road and East Bowers Road.

n Two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on North Chestnut Street and East University Way.

n A chocolate Lab reportedly was loose on Cleveland Avenue and Main Street.

n A horse reportedly was at large on No. 6 Road.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 9-10 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n Unknown subjects reportedly lit a fire in the cooking pits in the covered area at Memorial Park.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 9-10 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 21-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree attempted assault (no bail), carrying/exhibiting/drawing and dangerous weapon (no bail), five counts failure to appear/second-degree criminal trespass, three counts failure to appear/first-degree criminal trespass, failure to appear/obstructing a public servant, failure to appear/displaying/concealing a dangerous weapon, failure to appear/hit and run, and two counts failure to appear/third-degree theft. Bail $1,000.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.