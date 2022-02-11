Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 10-11 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
The reporting party found a meth pipe, an empty bottle of alcohol, gum, napkins, toothbrush, pens and unopened oatmeal in their front yard. The reporting party has lawn chairs in their front yard so the people may have stopped to rest.
There was a report that someone tampered with a mailbox on North Brook Court.
An officer reportedly was flagged down by a woman who thought there was a dead dog on the railroad tracks on Hartwig Boulevard in Cle Elum. The officer found two dead deer 20 feet from each other.
A non-injury collision involving a Ford Fusion and a Dodge truck was reported on South Canyon Road.
A man reportedly was throwing topsoil in front of property on Pine Street after the reporting party had swept the area. The man in a blue jacket and backpack was carrying a bag full of dirt and a shiny red object, possibly a balloon. It was unknown why he was doing this.
A man who had been drinking was yelling, making a scene and making customers feel uncomfortable on Fourth Avenue.
A theft was reported from a store on South Main Street.
A vehicle prowl was reported on Pearl Street. There were scratch marks on the back window and a broken lock.
There was a report of a subject with a flashlight, walking in yards, possibly looking in houses on Spokane Avenue.
The reporting party was outside feeding animals and noticed a subject in the backyard hiding behind a shed on East Taneum Road.
Fire
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 10-11. (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 40-year-old Moses Lake man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/first-degree theft and second-degree theft. Bail $5,000.
A 44-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for felony failure to register as a sex offender. No bail.