Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. Feb 10-11 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A cell phone mount and charger were reported stolen on South Canyon Road.
n There was a report that subjects in a laundromat on West Washington Avenue appeared to be playing with the ATM. There was a shovel on the ground and the soda machine looked like it was broken.
n There was a report of an ongoing problem with two to four males in a red Suburban in a parking lot on South Water Street every morning for the past couple of weeks.
n A transient reportedly was sleeping on a bench on North Main Street. The subject was covered up.
n A pitbull reportedly was running in the roadway on South Cle Elum Way.
n The reporting party was warming up her 1995 Chevrolet Blazer when it was stolen on South Pine Street.
n A snowboard, computer, AirPods and a jacket and snowboarding gear were reported stolen from an Acura on South Sampson Street.
n A building on East Fifth Avenue reportedly was broken into and it was possible someone was living in the building.
n A vehicle prowl was reported on North Airport Road.
n A package reportedly was stolen from a porch on Marian Drive in Cle Elum.
n A 2003 green Infiniti reportedly had its tires slashed and tabs scraped off on North Chestnut Street.
n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on West Mountain View Avenue.
n Someone reportedly knocked loudly on the reporting party’s door on East Cherry Lane. The reporting party saw a man without a mask, but did not answer the door. This also occurred Friday night.
n Alcohol was reported stolen from a business on North Ruby Street.
n A Dodge pickup reportedly was in a ditch off of Brick Mill Road and No. 81 Road.
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 10-11 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
Due to technical issues, the arrest report is not available today.