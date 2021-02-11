Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. Feb 10-11 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A cell phone mount and charger were reported stolen on South Canyon Road.

n There was a report that subjects in a laundromat on West Washington Avenue appeared to be playing with the ATM. There was a shovel on the ground and the soda machine looked like it was broken.

n There was a report of an ongoing problem with two to four males in a red Suburban in a parking lot on South Water Street every morning for the past couple of weeks.

n A transient reportedly was sleeping on a bench on North Main Street. The subject was covered up.

n A pitbull reportedly was running in the roadway on South Cle Elum Way.

n The reporting party was warming up her 1995 Chevrolet Blazer when it was stolen on South Pine Street.

n A snowboard, computer, AirPods and a jacket and snowboarding gear were reported stolen from an Acura on South Sampson Street.

n A building on East Fifth Avenue reportedly was broken into and it was possible someone was living in the building.

n A vehicle prowl was reported on North Airport Road.

n A package reportedly was stolen from a porch on Marian Drive in Cle Elum.

n A 2003 green Infiniti reportedly had its tires slashed and tabs scraped off on North Chestnut Street.

n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on West Mountain View Avenue.

n Someone reportedly knocked loudly on the reporting party’s door on East Cherry Lane. The reporting party saw a man without a mask, but did not answer the door. This also occurred Friday night.

n Alcohol was reported stolen from a business on North Ruby Street.

n A Dodge pickup reportedly was in a ditch off of Brick Mill Road and No. 81 Road.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 10-11 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

No fire calls were reported during this time period.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 10-11 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

Due to technical issues, the arrest report is not available today.

