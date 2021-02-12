Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. Feb 11-12 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A man in all dark clothing reportedly was standing in the middle of B Street.
A collision was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 54.
A fence reportedly was tagged and West Maci Court.
A possible law enforcement impersonation was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 102. There was a Chevy Silverado with red/blue lights on the front and rear of the vehicle.
A man wearing a beanie hat reportedly was standing at the back door of a business on North Ruby Street, looking through the break room window, holding a Modelo beer in his hand.
A Chevy Trail Blazer reportedly struck a Honda Civic and a BMW on East Helena Avenue.
A Chevy pickup reportedly was spinning brodies in a parking lot off of state Route 970. The reporting party’s husband confronted them and they spun a brodie around him.
A man reportedly was pointing a gun at the reporting party right no on North Currier Street.
A woman called 911 to see what the weather was like between Ellensburg and Yakima.
A theft was reported on South Water Street.
A white Ford Heavy Duty Extended Cab pickup reportedly was taking up two handicap parking spots and blocking a fire hydrant on Suncadia Trail.
A red Volvo reportedly slid off the road and into a flower bed on South Canyon Road.
There was a report of someone living in the trees on North Ruby, throwing their trash and items all over the area.
The reporting party’s cell phone was damaged and left at the front door of the residence on East Sixth Avenue.
A female reportedly came into a store on East First Street in Cle Elum and stole candy. She does this all the time.
Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 11-12 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 11-12 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
No arrests were reported during this time period.