Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 14-15 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A man reportedly found a taped-up M80 in a mailbox at the end of a drive on Reecer Creek Road.
Shoplifting was reported in the floral department of a store on North Ruby Street.
A woman reportedly called 911, advised that someone had jumped from her window and then disconnected on East Juniper Avenue.
Tools were reported stolen on North Rainier Street.
An employee reportedly has been stealing cash since October on Umptanum Road.
Five packages were reported stolen from a porch on East 18th Avenue.
A vehicle prowl was reported on West Fifth Avenue.
A gun reportedly was found in a gutter downspout on First Street in Cle Elum.
Two dogs reportedly were on the roof of the reporting party’s chicken coop on North Okanogan Street.
Squatters were reported near the community garden in Ellensburg. The reporting party was concerned because they were near a school and a child care and wanted to know what could be done about them.
Fire
A man reportedly started a fire in the bushes by the Liberty Theater building on East Fifth Avenue and North Pine Street. The man appeared to be under the influence of something.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 14-15. (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
No arrests were reported during this time period.
