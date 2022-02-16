Subscribe
Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 15-16 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A 2001 GMC flatbed was reported stolen from a fenced yard on West Dolarway Road.
A woman in a shelf-checkout line at a store on North Ruby Street reportedly was ringing up only a portion of her items.
A hit and run was reported on East Capitol Avenue.
A hit and run was reported on North Dolarway Road.
The reporting party drove by and observed an older, balding man in a gray sweatshirt sitting on a bench trying to build a fire between his feet on South Water Street.
A man reportedly was in the middle of the roadway on Pine Gulch Road near the Liberty recreation site, waving at passing motorists.
Nine coyotes, well into decomposition, reportedly were dumped in a ditch off of Morison Canyon Road.
The reporting party could smell meth and possibly cat urine coming from an apartment on East Sixth Avenue.
A man reportedly was sitting on the roof of a vehicle while it was being driven on Canyon Road.
The reporting party feels like someone has done something to his green Buick on West First Street in Cle Elum. When he drives it, he feels like there is no gasoline in it, but the tank is full.
Mailboxes reportedly have been damaged and emptied out on Elk Springs Road.
Five juveniles reportedly were skateboarding near the Rotary Pavilion on East Fourth Avenue and North Pearl Street.
A non-injury collision was reported on South Canyon Road.
A street light on West Fifth Avenue and North Kittitas Street reportedly has been out for the past few months.
A burglary was reported on University Way.
Fire
A chimney fire was reported on Vantage Highway.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 15-16. (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
No arrests were reported during this time period.
