Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 15-16 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A trespasser reportedly was inside a building on state Route 906 refusing to leave.

n The top portion of Umptanum Road reportedly needed to be plowed.

n The attempted theft of a four-wheeler, tools and a plow truck was reported on Manastash Road.

n The traffic lights reportedly were green in all directions at North Wildcat Way and East 14th Avenue.

n A chestnut Sorrel named Bambi with a star on head, white spots on rear and a Lazy “S” brand of left shoulder was reported missing on Vantage Highway.

n A mailbox on Upper Badger Pocket Road reportedly was possibly knocked over by a county plow.

n A yellow Nissan 300ZX reportedly was stolen on East First Street in Cle Elum.

n An emaciated cat reportedly was found in the middle of the roadway on North Spar Lane. The cat was taken to the vet, but the owners have not been found.

n There was a report that it appeared that someone tried to break into the Forest Service building at the Taneum Sno-Park.

n Semis reportedly were driving on Westside Road in an attempt to get around the Interstate 90 closure.

n The reporting party reportedly attempted to bypass the Snoqualmie Pass closure by driving on Cabin Creek Road and got stuck in the snow.

n A vehicle reportedly ran into and damaged a shed on South Pine Street.

n A power line reportedly was down and a pole broken in half across the roadway on South Thorp Highway.

n Male subjects reportedly were attempting to break into a vehicle at a truck stop on state Route 97.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 15-16 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

No fire calls were reported during this time period.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 15-16 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 28-year-old Brooklyn, New York man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for manufacture of marijuana. Bail $100,000.

n A 39-year-old New York man was arrested the State Patrol troopers for manufacture of marijuana, Bail $100,000.

n A 55-year-old Boston man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for manufacture of marijuana. Bail $100,000.

n A 24-year-old Seattle man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.

n A 28-year-old Moses Lake man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for obstructing a public servant (bail $1,000) and violation of a domestic violence protection order (no bail).

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.