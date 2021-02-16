Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 15-16 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A trespasser reportedly was inside a building on state Route 906 refusing to leave.
n The top portion of Umptanum Road reportedly needed to be plowed.
n The attempted theft of a four-wheeler, tools and a plow truck was reported on Manastash Road.
n The traffic lights reportedly were green in all directions at North Wildcat Way and East 14th Avenue.
n A chestnut Sorrel named Bambi with a star on head, white spots on rear and a Lazy “S” brand of left shoulder was reported missing on Vantage Highway.
n A mailbox on Upper Badger Pocket Road reportedly was possibly knocked over by a county plow.
n A yellow Nissan 300ZX reportedly was stolen on East First Street in Cle Elum.
n An emaciated cat reportedly was found in the middle of the roadway on North Spar Lane. The cat was taken to the vet, but the owners have not been found.
n There was a report that it appeared that someone tried to break into the Forest Service building at the Taneum Sno-Park.
n Semis reportedly were driving on Westside Road in an attempt to get around the Interstate 90 closure.
n The reporting party reportedly attempted to bypass the Snoqualmie Pass closure by driving on Cabin Creek Road and got stuck in the snow.
n A vehicle reportedly ran into and damaged a shed on South Pine Street.
n A power line reportedly was down and a pole broken in half across the roadway on South Thorp Highway.
n Male subjects reportedly were attempting to break into a vehicle at a truck stop on state Route 97.
Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 15-16 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 15-16 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 28-year-old Brooklyn, New York man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for manufacture of marijuana. Bail $100,000.
n A 39-year-old New York man was arrested the State Patrol troopers for manufacture of marijuana, Bail $100,000.
n A 55-year-old Boston man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for manufacture of marijuana. Bail $100,000.
n A 24-year-old Seattle man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
n A 28-year-old Moses Lake man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for obstructing a public servant (bail $1,000) and violation of a domestic violence protection order (no bail).