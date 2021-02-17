Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 16-17 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A large, white dog reportedly was in the reporting party’s yard on No. 81 Road.
n The reporting party advised her male neighbor got stuck in his vehicle, almost drove onto her property and then threatened to run her over on Madison Avenue in South Cle Elum.
n A flatbed with a plow/sander reportedly was struck by a pickup on Westside Road and Tree Haven Road.
n The reporting party was stuck in her vehicle in a car wash on South Water Street.
n Law enforcement was asked to respond to an unruly customer at a hotel on Triple L Loop.
n The reporting party said his neighbor’s poodle nipped at him as he walked by on East Seattle Avenue.
n A Labradoodle reportedly broke into a rabbit hutch and killed rabbits on Bitterbrush Drive.
n The reporting party could hear banging and yelling for approximately 30 minutes, one male yelling “fight me,” and “do something about it,” on East 18th Avenue.
n Goats, sheep and cows on a property on Old Glory Lane reportedly had not been fed for days
n A pile of belongings was reported along the roadway on Railroad Street and Fifth Avenue.
n An Upper Peoh Point Road resident reported several days of mailboxes being left open and believes someone may be going through the mail.
n Carpet, tires, a table and other garbage reportedly were in a ditch off of Reecer Creek Road.
n A non-injury collision involving a Mercedes and a Tacoma pickup was reported on North Ruby Street.
n A verbal dispute over snow removal was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.
n The reporting party’s bus reportedly was struck by a snowball on West Second Street and Stafford Avenue in Cle Elum. Teenage males were in a yard on the north side of the street throwing snowballs.
n The reporting party backed into a parked aircraft at Bowers Field.
n An assault was reported on Reecer Creek Road.
n Five cougars were reported on Suncadia Trail, scratching and trying to get into buildings.
n Subjects reportedly were doing doughnuts in a grocery store parking lot on West First Street in Cle Elum.
n A chimney fire was reported on West Alaska Avenue in Roslyn.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 16-17 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
Due to technical difficulties the arrests were not available for this time period.