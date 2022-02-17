Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 16-17 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A vehicle prowl was reported on East Helena Avenue.
Four or five boxes of shotgun shells reportedly spilled on the roadway near the roundabout at University Way and state Route 97.
The window of a Mazda reportedly was shattered out on North Chestnut Street.
There was a report that a long-haired cat was dead on the side of the roadway on North Railroad Avenue.
A semi truck reportedly was jack-knifed and tearing up yards and power lines on Riverbottom Road.
Hate speech reportedly was found in the bathroom on the third floor of a building on East 11th Avenue.
A subject reportedly had two flags, one pro-Trump and one against Biden with obscenities on the flag on Hundley Road, milepost .5.
Two children reportedly were playing in the playground area on North Alder Street with boxing gloves on.
A theft was reported on West University Way.
A hit and run was reported on West Dolarway Road.
A residential burglary was reported on East First Avenue.
Fire
There was a report of a subject with a large fire on Naneum Road and Vantage Highway. The reporting party was concerned because there were low-hanging branches nearby.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 16-17. (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 45-year-old Tacoma man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts identity theft, two counts first-degree theft, four counts possession of instruments of financial fraud and three counts of forgery. No bail.
A 54-year-old Coeur d’Alene, Idaho man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.