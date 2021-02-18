Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 17-18 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A laptop reportedly was stolen from the Psychology Building on the Central Washington University campus.
n A white Subaru driven at a high rate of speed on South Cle Elum Way reportedly almost hit the reporting party and a herd of deer.
n A subject reportedly was “flipping out” in the cold weather shelter on North B Street.
n The back window of a 1997 Ford Explorer reportedly was broken out on North Water Street.
n A German shepherd reportedly was running in and out of the roadway on Vantage Highway.
n A young black Lab reportedly was running in the roadway on Game Farm Road.
n The railroad crossing guard reportedly was activating on and off without a train nearby on Fifth Avenue and Railroad Avenue.
n Two black cows reportedly were on the wrong side of the roadway on Naneum Rod and Lyons Road.
n Garbage was reported on the east side of the roadway on state Route 821.
n An unknown subject reportedly cut the wires to a security camera on North Main Street.
n A navy four-door sedan reportedly hit another vehicle on East Manitoba Street and then left the scene.
n A large black Lab reportedly was at large near the Post Office on Washington Avenue in South Cle Elum.
n The reporting party had a large cart full of items that tipped over and when the reporting party returned the cart was gone on North Railroad Avenue.
n A woman reportedly kicked her dog in the face on East Manitoba Avenue.
n Four large wood piles reportedly were burning on Manastash Road. The reporting party thinks he felt an explosion 45 minutes prior.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 17-18 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
No arrests were reported during this time period.