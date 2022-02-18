Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 17-18 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
The stop sign at the intersection of Railroad Street and Kachess Avenue reportedly snapped in half.
A garage reportedly was broken into on Airport Road in Cle Elum. Multiple safes were broken into and guns were missing.
The reporting party’s cat went missing two weeks ago. A man posted on Facebook that he found the cat. The reporting party messaged to cat the get back and the man is refusing to give the cat back.
Two horses reportedly were loose in a front yard on Snodgrass Road. The owner was unknown.
A hit and run was reported on North Kittitas Street.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Old Highway 10 and West Clearview Road.
A subject came into an office and threatened to murder the reporting party’s boss over a civil matter involving rent on West Cascade Court.
A subject reportedly walked out of the store with a cart full of stolen groceries on North Ruby Street.
A catalytic converter reportedly was stolen from a 2006 Toyota Prius on South Water Street.
A hit and run was reported on North Alder Street.
A 1992 Ford F350 was reported stolen on Sisters Road in Thorp.
The reporting party believes there is a prowler at her front door on Pfenning Road. She can hear tapping and creaking. The door is locked.
Fire
There were no fire calls reported during this time period.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 17-18 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 45-year-old Tacoma man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts first-degree identity theft, two counts first-degree theft, two counts financial fraud and two counts of forgery. No bail.
A 39-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.
A 56-year-old Fall City man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.