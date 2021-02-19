Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. Feb 18-19 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A vehicle reportedly struck a curb and tore a tire off on North Main Street and West University Way.
Nine puppies and two adult dogs reportedly were running in the roadway on Naneum Road and Bar 14 Road. All the dogs were caught.
A power pole reportedly was hit by a vehicle on East University Way and North Maple Street.
Game bird carcasses reportedly were dumped on North Ringer Loop.
A neighbor reportedly has been taking a snow blower without permission on Mill Creek Road in Ronald.
A non-injury collision was reported on East Capitol Avenue.
A burglary was reported on Tjossem Road.
The reporting party was bit by a dog two days ago on West 11th Avenue.
The reporting party was bit by a German shepherd on North B Street. The reporting party was wearing gloves and there was no injury.
A woman with a large, full cart and a blanket over the groceries reportedly left a store on North Ruby Street without paying.
A collision was reported on Kaynor Road and Fourth Parallel Road.
A red Impala reportedly was rear-ended by an unknown vehicle on Pine Street.
A man and woman dressed in Army gear with a gun reportedly were walking northbound on Main Street.
Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 18-19 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
An outside fire was reported on Riverbottom Road.
The reporting party burned food in the microwave and smoke filled the residence on Cleveland Street in Cle Elum. There was no fire, but requested help clearing smoke from residence.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 18-19 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 53-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for second-degree assault. No bail.