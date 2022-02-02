Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 1-2 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A snowboard was reported stolen at Snoqualmie Pass.

The window to a vehicle reportedly was damaged, believed to be in an attempt at a vehicle prowl, on North Alder Street.

A neighbor reportedly has been putting bags of trash in the reporting party’s recycling can on North Elliott Street. This has been an ongoing issue.

A man reportedly was outside a business on West First Street in Cle Elum play fighting with a young boy. The reporting party does not think they know each other or are related.

A man in a white Dodge Caravan reportedly drove into a building in its drive-through area on North Pearl Street.

A non-injury collision was reported on Brick Road and East University Way.

A man in a silver Mercedes SUV reportedly sideswiped the reporting party’s vehicle and then left the scene on West First Street in Cle Elum.

Two black calves reportedly were walking westbound on Parke Creek Road, milepost .5.

The window of a Reecer Creek residence reportedly was broken out and the sliding glass door opened.

A juvenile reportedly was attempting to light a fire in the snow in a field near Ida Nason Arnica Elementary School.

A theft was reported on North Rainier Street.

There was a report that a group of residents in a residence hall on the Central Washington University campus had a taser in their room and were daring each other to use it on each other.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 1-2 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A chimney fire was reported on Lynx Lane near Cle Elum.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 1-2 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

No arrests were reported during this time period.

