Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 1-2 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n An assault was reported on Kittitas Highway.
n A residence on McDonald Road reportedly was egged.
n A catalytic converter reportedly was stolen from a bus parked on North Oakes Avenue and West Railroad Street in Cle Elum.
n Illegal dumping, including carpet and boxes, was reported on Reecer Creek Road.
n Someone reportedly cut a gate off a lock and took items from a shed on North Thorp Highway.
n A guest who had overstayed their welcome was refusing to leave the lobby of a hotel on North Main Street.
n The reporting party said someone went through her fence and smoked marijuana on her property on Benton Street in Kittitas. Her dog ate the leftovers and had to have surgery.
n An Airport Road resident said his downstairs neighbor has been hooking into his Bluetooth speaker without permission and playing obscene noises in the middle of the night.
n The reporting party possibly saw two young cougars in an alley off South Willow Street.
n Orange traffic cones reportedly were in the middle of the roadway for no reason on East 18th Avenue.
n Two or three subjects reportedly were lighting off fireworks on North Airport Road.
n Two horses reportedly were on the shoulder of the roadway on Vantage Highway.
n A structure fire was reported on Tjossem Road. The reporting party, driving on Interstate 90, could see large flames, possibly on the side of a residence.
n A smoke investigation was reported on Peoh Point.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 1-2 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 26-year-old Everett woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear/possession/delivery/violation uniform controlled substances act, failure to appear/possession/use/delivery drug paraphernalia, failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license, and failure to appear/making a false or misleading statement to a public servant. Bail $20,000.
n A 48-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $25,000.