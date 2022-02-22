Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 21-22 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n Broken glass was reported on the roadway on East Capitol Avenue and South Ruby Street.
n A window was reported broken on North Main Street.
n The reporting party received gun parts in the mail that they did not order on West University Way. They were advised to return them to Amazon.
n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Larkspur Loop and Bunchberry.
n Littering/dumping was reported on South Railroad Avenue. The reporting party advised that the items were all chemicals.
n A man and woman in a parking lot on Gladmar Road were talking or arguing or praying for over an hour. They never went into the store. They were near a motor home and several people had gone in and out. The reporting party wanted them removed.
n An unknown number of subjects reportedly were possibly living in a van and motor home parked on North Wenas Street.
n The paper towel dispensers in a restroom on the fourth floor of a building on North Chestnut Street reportedly were damaged.
n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on South Ruby Street and East Tacoma Avenue.
n A stop sign reportedly was sheared off on South Ruby Street and East Tacoma Avenue.
n A black purse, wallet and Lexus car keys reportedly were stolen from a cart at a store on South Water Street.
n The toilet paper dispenser reportedly was broken off in the third-floor bathroom of a building on North Chestnut Street.
n A non-injury collision was reported on North Railroad Avenue and West Sixth Avenue.
n Two women reportedly stole two bottles of liquor from a store on North Ruby Street.
n Two machines reportedly were stolen from a yard on Pays Road near Cle Elum.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 19-21 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 19-21 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 35-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for reckless driving, attempt to elude and third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $10,000.
n A 36-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
n A 19-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for no contact/protection order violation/domestic violence. No bail.