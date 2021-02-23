Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 22-23 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n Flooding was reported at the intersection of Highway 97 and state Route 970.

n Flooding was reported off Ranch Road near Cle Elum.

n The reporting party said he took his dog to the vet, believing it had been struck by a vehicle and the vet advised it had also been shot several times on Tjossem Road.

n A belligerent male customer reportedly threw a beer at the reporting party when he was refused service on South Canyon Road.

n Flooding was reported on Heron Drive near Cle Elum.

n Flooding was reported on Wapiti Drive near Cle Elum.

n Water reportedly was coming onto the roadway on Lamber Road near Cle Elum.

n A dog reportedly was at large on West 15th Avenue.

n A vehicle reportedly pulled up to a residence and someone threw approximately a dozen eggs on Washington Avenue in South Cle Elum.

n Traffic reportedly was completely blocked at the roundabout at the west Interstate 90 interchange.

n Two full tanks reportedly were stolen on Morrison Canyon Lane.

n Plugged culverts were reported on Wilson Creek Road.

n Water was reported over the roadway on Rader Road.

n Flooding was reported on Masterson Road and Airport Road.

n An assault was reported on 15th Avenue.

n The reporting party opened the door to their vehicle and there was an unknown subject in the vehicle on South Ruby Street.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 22-23 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

No fire calls were reported in this time period.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 22-23 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 30-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for vehicle prowling, second-degree malicious mischief and second-degree attempted burglary. No bail.

n A 75-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Central Washington University Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.

n A 31-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for being a fugitive from justice. No bail.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.