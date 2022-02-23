Subscribe
Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 22-23 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A non-injury collision involving a GMC Sierra and a Ford van was reported on East University Way and North Wildcat Way.
The window of a 2008 GMC crew cab reportedly was shot out on North Main Street.
An emergency exit sign reportedly was broken in a building on North Chestnut Street.
A non-injury collision was reported on Upper Green Canyon Road.
Someone reportedly was messing with a power box on Pearl Street.
Someone reportedly was opening mailboxes on Cleman Road and Sorenson Road.
A non-injury collision was reported on state Route 97.
Two dogs reportedly attacked the reporting party’s dog on Meadow Ridge Drive near Cle Elum.
There was a report of an ongoing problem of parents parking in handicapped spots without proper placards to do so on state Route 903.
There was a report of an ongoing problem of a woman walking a small brown dog daily without a leash on East Third Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Cle Elum.
The reporting party said a woman in a white sweater tried to get into his car and then went across the street and tried to get into a residence on West Cascade Court.
A truck driver reportedly took merchandise and locked himself in a bathroom on state Route 97.
A subject reportedly was shooting a handgun recklessly into the woods near the Crystal Springs Sno Park.
A cow reportedly was loose on the side of the roadway on Clerf Road and Windy Ridge Lane.
Fire
A motor home reportedly was on fire on Stone Ridge Drive near Cle Elum.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 22-23 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 39-year-old Seattle man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for misdemeanor violation of a protection order/domestic violence. Bail $10,000.
