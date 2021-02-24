Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 23-24 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n Approximately 10 cows were last seen on West Third Street and North Billings Avenue in Cle Elum heading toward the railroad.
n A South Thorp Highway resident reported receiving a phone call telling her that her son had been in a car accident and she needed to come pick him up. She checked on her son, who was safe at home. She also believed the call included a recording of a child crying.
n Graffiti reportedly was painted on a jersey barrier at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.
n A male subject reported barged into a laundry center on Washington Avenue, hitting machines and cursing.
n A flatbed pickup reportedly was in a ditch off of Lower Green Canyon Road.
n A woman reportedly saw a man fall on West Fifth Avenue. When she went out to help him, she advised that he didn’t actually fall, but faked the incident.
n There was a report of an ongoing problem with a neighbor making racial slurs on Colfax Road.
n A non-injury collision was reported on North Water Street and West Second Avenue.
n Two males reportedly were pointing guns at each other on North Alder Street.
n A hit and run was reported on South Water Street.
n A female, not dressed for the weather, reportedly was walking down the road on South Bullfrog Road.
n A Volkswagen Golf reportedly was struck while in a parking lot off of state Route 906.
n A semi with a trailer reportedly was on fire on Interstate 90, milepost 70.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 23-24 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
No arrests were reported during this time period.