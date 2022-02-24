Subscribe
Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 23-24 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A bag of garbage was reported in the westbound lane of East Mountain View Avenue.
A 1998 Buick Park Avenue was reported stolen on West First Street in Cle Elum. The vehicle was lent to a person who has not returned it.
A man in a black hat, brown coat and brown sweatpants with a white stripe reportedly was walking on East University Way with his pants down showing his buttocks.
There was a report of about 12 demonstrators with flags on Interstate 90, Exit 115.
A man reportedly was taking books and loose paper out of the recycle bin and blocking the alley on North Ruby Street.
There was a report of an ongoing problem of vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed on Brick Road. This most often occurs before and after work an during lunch hours.
A car key reportedly was stolen off of a bench in front of a building on North Walnut Street.
Alcohol was reported stolen from a store on North Ruby Street.
A theft was reported on North Ruby Street.
Subjects reportedly were making TikToks in a parking lot on East Ninth Avenue.
A woman reportedly was assaulted in a store on North Ruby Street.
Subjects reportedly were spray painting a building and throwing things against walls on West Fifth Avenue.
A woman reporting heard someone at her door on East 18th Avenue. When she approach the peep hole and man stated, “Open the (obscenity) door,” and attempted to push the door open.
Fire
An outside fire was reported on Old Glory Lane.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 23-24 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 22-year-old Bellingham man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for resisting arrest, first-degree burglary, third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault. No bail.
A 44-year-old Freeport, Texas man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $25,000.
