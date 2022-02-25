Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 24-25 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A garbage truck reportedly struck a pickup on West Dakota Avenue in Roslyn.
One guest reportedly had hot coffee thrown on them by another guest on North Ruby Street.
A transient male reportedly was sleeping in a lobby on East Third Avenue. The reporting party just wanted him moved along.
A man reportedly had been refusing to leave a location on East University Way for the past hour. The reporting party could see a pocket knife in the man’s pocket.
A man reportedly was throwing items out of the second story of an apartment complex on North Chestnut Street. A second man was standing on the sidewalk throwing items back toward the apartment complex.
An assault was reported on North Water Street.
One pane of a two-pane window reportedly was broken out on East Helena Avenue, possibly with a BB gun.
A bicycle was reported stolen on East Third Avenue.
A man reportedly was walking in the community garden on North Pine Street and East First Avenue talking to himself with a hammer in his hand.
A vending machine reportedly was broken into on West First Street in Cle Elum.
Two bags were reported stolen from a 2014 Ford Taurus in a parking lot on North Wildcat Way. The vehicle was locked.
A hit and run was reported on North Alder Street.
A non-injury collision was reported on state Route 97.
A man sitting at a location on East Third Avenue and North Pearl Street reportedly looked like he was trying to set something he had on the sidewalk on fire.
A purse reportedly was stolen on East First Street in Cle Elum.
A broken toilet paper dispenser was reported in the third-floor men’s bathroom of a building on East 11th Avenue.
A customer reportedly used fake ID to purchase alcohol on North Currier Street.
A customer who had been drinking reportedly was talking about getting a gun and shooting everyone on North Currier Street.
A man reportedly was outside his room in his underwear while another man was inside the room not answering the phone or door on Triple L Loop. It was believed the man inside the room had been drinking and had passed out.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 24-25 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 24-25 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 35-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for third-degree assault, third-degree theft, third-degree malicious mischief and resisting arrest. No bail.