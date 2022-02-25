Support Local Journalism


Police 

Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 24-25 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line): 

A garbage truck reportedly struck a pickup on West Dakota Avenue in Roslyn.

One guest reportedly had hot coffee thrown on them by another guest on North Ruby Street.

A transient male reportedly was sleeping in a lobby on East Third Avenue. The reporting party just wanted him moved along.

A man reportedly had been refusing to leave a location on East University Way for the past hour. The reporting party could see a pocket knife in the man’s pocket.

A man reportedly was throwing items out of the second story of an apartment complex on North Chestnut Street. A second man was standing on the sidewalk throwing items back toward the apartment complex.

An assault was reported on North Water Street.

One pane of a two-pane window reportedly was broken out on East Helena Avenue, possibly with a BB gun.

A bicycle was reported stolen on East Third Avenue.

A man reportedly was walking in the community garden on North Pine Street and East First Avenue talking to himself with a hammer in his hand.

A vending machine reportedly was broken into on West First Street in Cle Elum.

Two bags were reported stolen from a 2014 Ford Taurus in a parking lot on North Wildcat Way. The vehicle was locked.

A hit and run was reported on North Alder Street.

A non-injury collision was reported on state Route 97.

A man sitting at a location on East Third Avenue and North Pearl Street reportedly looked like he was trying to set something he had on the sidewalk on fire.

A purse reportedly was stolen on East First Street in Cle Elum.

A broken toilet paper dispenser was reported in the third-floor men’s bathroom of a building on East 11th Avenue.

A customer reportedly used fake ID to purchase alcohol on North Currier Street.

A customer who had been drinking reportedly was talking about getting a gun and shooting everyone on North Currier Street.

A man reportedly was outside his room in his underwear while another man was inside the room not answering the phone or door on Triple L Loop. It was believed the man inside the room had been drinking and had passed out.

Fire                                             

Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 24-25 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line): 

No fire calls were reported during this time period.

Arrests 

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 24-25 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings): 

A 35-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for third-degree assault, third-degree theft, third-degree malicious mischief and resisting arrest. No bail.

