Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 24-25 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A 15-vehicle pileup was reported on state Route 97, milepost 164.
n A man was observed urinating on the side of a building on East First Street in Cle Elum.
n A pickup with a snowmobile trailer reportedly backed into another vehicle and then left the scene at Gold Creek Sno-Park.
n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported in a parking lot on South Water Street.
n The reporting party said one of their trees was cut down by a neighbor on East Third Street in Cle Elum.
n Subjects reportedly stole items — a spray bottle and a backpack — from a vehicle in a parking lot on West First Street in Cle Elum.
n A cart full of groceries reportedly was stolen from a store on North Ruby Street.
n The reporting party though something was going on in her yard on West Second Street in Cle Elum or in the park across the street because her dogs were scared. She was unsure what it could be, or if there could possibly be a cougar in the area.
n A vehicle prowl was reported on West Sixth Avenue.
n The tires on a 2019 Jeep Wrangler reportedly were slashed on East 18th Avenue.
n Two German shepherds reportedly were running at large on East Mountain View Avenue.
n Two children, a boy and girl younger than 5 years old, reportedly were standing outside while their parents were eating inside on Pennsylvania Avenue.
n A white Ford Excursion reportedly jumped the curb, hit a building on Cleveland Avenue in South Cle Elum and then left the scene.
n A Pays Road resident reportedly found mail on her sidewalk.
n An outside fire was reported on Killmore Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 24-25 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 30-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for harassment/domestic violence. No bail.