Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. Feb 25-26 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
The reporting party advised that four subjects were pumping his body full of something that is coming out his eyes and then hung up on West University Way.
A Honda SUV reportedly was rear-ended and went off the roadway on Bullfrog Road and state Route 903 in the roundabout.
Trees reportedly were leaning and about to fall over the roadway on Salmon la Sac Road.
A black SUV reportedly was high-centered on an irrigation access road off of Hungry Junction Road.
A 2016 Subaru Outback and a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee were reported stolen on West University Way.
A non-injury collision involving a Toyota 4-Runneer and a Chevy Cruz was reported on North Pearl Street and East University Way.
An assault was reported on North Wildcat Way.
A white and brown boxer/pitbull mix took off from a vehicle on Main Street.
A man reportedly was bitten by a dog on Quail Run Lane, just off of Hanson Road. The man said the dog’s owner laughed at him and did not call the dog off.
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 25-26 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
No arrests were reported during this time period.