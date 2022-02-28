Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 26-28 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A dead deer was reported on Tjossem Road.
Ten calves were reported on the roadway on Smithson Road and Howard Road.
A motor vehicle was reported stolen on Oakes Avenue in Cle Elum. The reporting party knows the woman who took the vehicle but says she did not have permission to take the vehicle.
Suitcases and a ladder reportedly were stolen from the back of a truck on East First Street in Cle Elum.
A subject reportedly was sitting near the creek on West Second Avenue and Water Street throwing trash into the creek.
A hay grapple was reported stolen on Main Street in Kittitas.
Mail theft was reported on Reservoir Ridge Drive near Cle Elum.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on South Water Street and West Capitol Avenue.
Red graffiti was reported on South Canyon Road.
A man reportedly threw candy into the roadway on West Fifth Avenue and North Main Street and then went to a garbage can in the area, opened the side door to the can and got out a white package.
A two-vehicle collision was reported on North Harris Avenue and East First Street in Cle Elum.
A man in his 40s in snow boots reportedly walked up to a residence on Timber Tiger Drive near Cle Elum, knocked on the door and asked if he could come in and warm up. He was denied access to the residence and then walked away.
A hit and run was reported on North Dolarway Road.
Two men who had been drinking reportedly got into a fistfight on Suncadia Trail.
A collision was reported on Salmon la Sac Road.
A storage unit reportedly was broken into on Railroad Street.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on South Main Street.
An unknown person reportedly was placing offensive bumper stickers on apartment doors on North Alder Street.
A 1975 or older Ford pickup reportedly was seen stopping at mailboxes on Reecer Creek Road.
A non-injury collision was reported on North Ruby Street.
A caller to Kittcom reportedly said, “I assume it is not busy and I just wanted to let you all know what angels you are. And was thankful.”
A powerline was reported down across the roadway on Judge Ronald Road.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on West University Way and North Water Street.
A transient man reportedly was camped in a parking lot on North Wenas Street.
A couple in a Ford passenger car reportedly was having sexual intercourse.
An assault was reported on North Pine Street.
A burgundy Silverado and a silver Buick Regal parked on North Anderson Street reportedly were egged.
A Ford Mercury mini van parked on Sampson Street reportedly was egged.
A golden Lab mix reportedly was wandering in the roadway on East 14th Avenue and North Main Street.
A black Lexus parked on East First Avenue and North Chestnut Street reportedly was egged.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.
A gray Jeep Patriot parked on Capitol Avenue reportedly was egged.
A subject requested a call, she had questions about what she could do about her 17 and 19-year-old sons not listening, smoking marijuana in the house and bringing girls home.
A man reportedly walked into a residence on state Route 97 and asked for gasoline. He was asked three times to leave and refused to leave.
Graffiti was reported on concrete pillars, gate and sign at Tjossem Ponds.
A hit and run was reported on South Cle Elum Way.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 26-28 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A large amount of smoke reportedly could be seen coming from a backyard on East 17th Avenue.
Black smoke was reported on Baldy Lane.
A column of smoke was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 101.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 26-28 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 24-year-old Moses Lake man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for misdemeanor violation of a protection order. Bail $19,000.
A 46-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for no contact/protection order violation. Bail $50,000.
A 24-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for third-degree malicious mischief/domestic violence and harassment/domestic violence. No bail.