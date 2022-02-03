Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 2-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A vehicle reportedly struck a deer on No. 81 Road and Kelsey Lane.
A non-injury collision was reported on South Cle Elum Ridge Road.
The side window of a white Subaru Outback reportedly was smashed out and items stolen on Canyon Road.
Two medium-sized dogs reportedly were in and out of the roadway on Airport Road and state Route 970.
There was a report of an ongoing problem of juveniles knocking on doors and running away on Capitol Avenue.
A 2003 Ford Taurus reportedly was struck by a Toyota Camry on North Main Street and West Third Avenue.
A Honda Civic reportedly was rear-ended by another vehicle on South Canyon Road and East Umptanum Road.
A man reportedly stole shoes from a business on West First Street in Cle Elum.
A car towing trailer reportedly was stolen on First Street in Cle Elum.
There was a report of an ongoing problem of the neighbor’s dog destroying the reporting party’s mouse traps on Nelson Siding Road. The reporting party has trapped the dog in the garage and wants law enforcement to take it to the animal shelter.
A residential burglary was reported on Clarke Road.
A non-injury collision was reported in a parking lot on state Route 903.
A hit and run was reported on Pearl Street.
The reporting party said there were pry marks on the front door of their residence on North B Street in Roslyn and a screen had been removed from a window. The reporting party did not believe access had been gained.
Fire
