Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 2-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A McDonald Road resident reported his mailbox being stuffed full of garbage.
n An East Sixth Avenue resident reported his neighbor keeping yelling “fire,” but there is no fire.
n A vehicle reportedly struck a deer on state Route 821.
n An East Hyak Drive resident reported their missing cat has been found by someone who is refusing to return the cat.
n The reporting party said someone could be seen inside a vacant building on West Fifth Avenue and North Kittitas Street with a flashlight and a ladder.
n A vehicle reportedly pulled into a driveway on state Route 903 in Ronald and the reporting party than heard a loud noise.
n An assault was reported on Fifth Avenue.
n A dead dog was reported on the side of the roadway on Vantage Highway and Fairview Road.
n A trail camera reportedly was stolen from an outbuilding on North Okanogan Street in Kittitas.
n A white flatbed truck reportedly was losing lug nuts on Vantage Highway and North Ferguson Road.
n A non-injury collision involving a Buick SUV and a mail van was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.
n Three hundred dollars were reported missing from a wallet left at a truck stop on state Route 97.
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
n The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 2-3 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 33-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Department of Corrections officers for failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $100.
n A 39-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/contempt of court and obstructing a public servant. Bail $1,500.