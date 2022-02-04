Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 3-4 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A 2008 Toyota pickup reportedly backed into a Hyundai Tuson on North Columbia Street.
Two vehicles reportedly went into a field chasing turkeys on Ringer Loop Road.
Gas reportedly was siphoned from a vehicle on West University Way.
Two generators reportedly were purchased with a fraudulent credit card on South Canyon Road.
A small terrier dog reportedly was running in and out of traffic on West University Way.
A Toyota 4Runner reportedly backed into a Ford Taurus on North Sampson Street and East Sixth Avenue.
A larger black dog reportedly was walking on the sidewalk with on owner around on East Mountain View Avenue.
A pregnant dog reportedly was walking in and out of traffic on South Industrial Way.
A herd of elk reportedly were in the roadway on North Billings Avenue and West First Street in Cle Elum. The elk were pushed toward Third Street.
Fire
A RV reportedly was on fire on Upper Peoh Point Road.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 3-4. (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 36-year-old Federal Way man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear/unlawful possession of a firearm. Bail $5,000.
A 60-year-old Sea-Tac man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for failure to appear/criminal impersonation to obtain drugs. Bail $5,000.
A 27-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree assault/domestic violence, harassment/domestic violence, and three counts of fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
A 20-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for second-degree rape. No bail.
A 26-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failure to appear/not having a valid operator’s license or identification. Bail $20,000.